US judge finds flaws in artists’ lawsuit against AI companies





Artists accused Stability, others of misusing work to form AIJudge said he would likely dismiss most claims but allow a new complaint

(Reuters) – U.S. District Judge William Orrick told a hearing in San Francisco on Wednesday that he was inclined to dismiss most of a lawsuit brought by a group of artists against generative artificial intelligence companies, although he would allow them to file a new lawsuit.

Orrick said artists should more clearly state and differentiate their claims against Stability AI, Midjourney, and DeviantArt, and should be able to “provide more facts” about the alleged copyright infringement because they have access to relevant Stability source code.

“Otherwise, it seems unlikely that their work is involved,” Orrick said, noting that the systems were trained on “five billion compressed images.”

The judge said illustrator Sarah Andersen’s claim that Stability directly infringed the copyrights she had registered to several of her works was likely to survive the company’s initial offer to dismiss the lawsuit.

The hearing provided the first glimpse of how judges can handle a flurry of lawsuits that accuse companies of misusing vast swaths of material to train their AI systems. The proposed class action is one of several lawsuits recently filed against companies including Microsoft, Meta and OpenAI over content used to train systems in the growing field of generative AI.

Andersen, Kelly McKernan and Karla Ortiz said in their January lawsuit that Stability had “scraped” billions of images from the internet to teach its Stable Diffusion text-to-image system to create its own images, including some in their own styles. They accused the company of infringing on their copyrights by using their work without permission.

Midjourney and DeviantArt, whose generative AI systems incorporate Stable Diffusion technology, are also named as defendants. Orrick said it’s unclear whether the artists are accusing the two companies of copyright infringement by using Stability’s model or by training their own systems illicitly.

The judge also said the artists were unlikely to succeed in their claim that the images generated by the text prompt-based systems using their names violated their copyrights.

“I don’t think the claim about the output images is plausible at this time, as there is no substantial similarity” between the images created by the artists and the AI ​​systems, Orrick said.

The case is Andersen v. Stability AI Ltd, US District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:23-cv-00201.

For artists: Joseph Saveri of Joseph Saveri Law Firm, Matthew Butterick

For Stability: Paul Schoenhard of Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson

For Midjourney: Angela Dunning of Cooley

For DeviantArt: Andy Gass of Latham & Watkins

Learn more:

Lawsuits accuse AI content creators of abusing copyrighted works

AI companies ask US court to dismiss artists’ copyright lawsuit

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Blake Brittain reports on intellectual property law, including patents, trademarks, copyrights and trade secrets, for Reuters Legal. He previously wrote for Bloomberg Law and Thomson Reuters Practical Law and practiced as a barrister. Contact: 12029385713

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/legal/litigation/us-judge-finds-flaws-artists-lawsuit-against-ai-companies-2023-07-19/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos