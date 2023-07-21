Scotland national team broadcaster Viaplay announces withdrawal from UK market and cuts staff





Viaplay has confirmed that it is pulling out of the UK market as part of a major cost-cutting campaign.

Nordic Broadcasting currently holds the rights to screen and stream all matches involving the Scottish men’s national team from 2024 to 2028 and is the title sponsor of the Scottish League Cup.

It also shows some Scottish Cup matches with BBC Scotland and televised last season’s United Rugby Championship featuring Edinburgh and Glasgow.

As part of Viaplay’s current deal with the league body, STV News understands that all payments to SPFL are current and Viaplay Cup games will continue to be shown as usual, despite the Nordic broadcaster’s financial difficulties.

The Scottish Football Association is also understood to be relaxed about the situation due to the way the money to broadcast the Scotland national team is distributed to the national governing body.

Viaplay says its new strategy includes a focus on “core, Nordic, Dutch and Viaplay Select operations.”

As a result of the decision, approximately 25% of Viaplay’s employees will be laid off.

It is unclear exactly how the development will affect Scottish football in the near term.

A Viaplay spokesperson said:

“We have launched a strategic review of other international markets, including the UK, where we will find the optimal solution for our operations, including partnerships.

“Until then, as usual, there will be content tomorrow that customers can watch on Viaplay today. Of course, if there is any news, we will communicate with you.”

Viaplay branding during the Viaplay Cup Final between Rangers and Celtic at Hampden Park in February.

Viaplay bought former League Cup sponsor and broadcaster Premier Sports last year and took over the rights to show the competition until 2027, while the contract for Scotland matches is brokered through UEFA and runs through 2028.

UEFA said it was aware of Viaplay’s announcement and was in contact with relevant stakeholders.

Viaplay’s president and CEO, Jrgen Madsen Lindemann, said the company had to make a number of immediate decisions for the future of the business.

He added, “We are focusing our attention and resources on markets where we can compete for the long term and ensuring that our products are relevant, popular and generate healthy returns.

“Weakness in the advertising market and exchange rates are additional factors we have to deal with.

“Even international expansion assumptions, including the timeline for profitability, have been pushed substantially into the future since expansion began. We are moving quickly to address all of these issues.”

Football match rights are sold through UEFA’s centralized national association media rights sale process, under which UEFA is solely responsible for the sale of marketing and broadcast rights for all 55 European national matches.

Each country is guaranteed a certain amount as a result of a centralized approach.

Central Scotland’s Scottish Green MSP, Gillian Mackay, has urged the SFA and broadcasters to work together to ensure a deal is struck to show future international matches.

“Our national team is for all of us, but too many people are paying for our beautiful game,” she tweeted.

@ScottishFA and broadcasters should work together to show the match free of charge to homes across Scotland in the future.

Our national team is for all of us, but too many are getting kicked out of our beautiful game!

Sign here: https://t.co/2JiuFSe4nu https://t.co/H12M77JvpR

— Gillian MacKay MSP (@GillianMacMSP) July 20, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.stv.tv/sport/scotland-national-team-broadcaster-viaplay-announces-withdrawal-from-uk-market-and-cuts-workforce The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos