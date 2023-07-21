Yellen visits Vietnam, seeking to establish ties and supply chains with the United States, and to offset tensions with China





HANOI (AP) The United States considers building strong economic and security ties with Vietnam a priority, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday when meeting with Vietnamese officials during a visit aimed at strengthening relations with the Americas across Asia.

Yellen arrived in Vietnam after visits to Beijing and India, where she attended financial meetings of the Group of 20 major industrial economies.

The United States views Vietnam as a key partner in promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific, Yellen told Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, according to remarks provided by the US Treasury Department.

A free and open Indo-Pacific refers to the latest iteration of extensive US diplomacy aimed at cultivating stronger ties with other countries in the region to counter China’s growing influence among its neighbors.

Vietnam is also a close economic partner, with our bilateral trade hitting record highs last year and the United States being Vietnam’s biggest export market, Yellen said. It is a priority for our administration to deepen our economic and security ties with Vietnam in the months and years to come.

Yellen briefly sat on a bright red electric scooter during a visit to a factory in the leafy suburbs of Hanoi, where five-year-old Vietnamese startup Selex Motors makes scooters and batteries for electric vehicles.

Climate change poses an existential threat to the world, but also offers a key economic opportunity and a way to build the resilience of our economies, she said, calling the facility impressive.

Yellen said the United States recognized the importance of diversifying supply chains after experiencing the disruptions brought by the COVID-19 pandemic. And then, when Russia invaded Ukraine, many countries saw what the implications of being too dependent in Europe’s case for natural gas and oil from a country that could use it for geopolitical purposes could be, she said.

She said the United States is actively trying to promote green resilience in supply chains. This does not mean ending trade relations with China, she said, reiterating comments she has already made. But we are working with more countries. And we see Vietnam as an excellent partner, she said.

Yellen said the United States has pledged to raise $15 billion to support Vietnam’s adoption of renewable energy under the Just Energy Transition Partnership, or JETP, a financial pledge made by the Group of Seven advanced economies to help the country phase out its dependence on fossil fuels. Such projects have offered similar incentives to South Africa and Indonesia.

Speaking to a group of businesswomen and economists earlier, Yellen said she was encouraged by the growth of investment in Vietnam in sectors such as computer chips and renewable energy.

Yellen’s visit is part of concerted US efforts to balance China’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific. Earlier this year, Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Vietnam weeks after the 50th anniversary of the US troop withdrawal that marked the end of Americas direct military engagement in Vietnam. He is committed to taking the relationship to new levels.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were not restored until 1995. Since then, bilateral trade has increased, reaching a peak of $138 billion in trade in goods last year.

We worked closely together to deal with the aftermath of the war, Yellen said.

The Chinese border is less than 96 kilometers from Hanoi and Vietnam, like many Chinese neighbors, has had maritime and territorial disputes with Beijing in the South China Sea. The two sides fought a brief war in 1979. But China is Vietnam’s biggest trading partner.

Yellen also met with Central Bank of Vietnam Governor Nguyen Thi Hong on Thursday and announced a new economic policy dialogue between the State Bank of Vietnam and the US Treasury Department.

She thanked Nguyen for the close cooperation between the United States and the State Bank of Vietnam in addressing US concerns over Vietnam’s monetary practices. She added that the United States will continue to support Vietnam’s growth and it will benefit both Vietnamese and Americans.

Vietnam has quickly become a major export production hub for global manufacturers like South Korea’s LG and Samsung Electronics, suppliers to Apple, Inc. and automakers like Honda and Toyota.

Associated Press video reporter Hau Dinh contributed from Hanoi, Vietnam.

