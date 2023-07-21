UK, Mali, Sudan and Central African Republic Sanction Wagner-related Officials | News





Individuals are currently facing asset freezes and travel bans in the UK over alleged human rights violations in three African countries.

The British government on Thursday announced sanctions in the Central African Republic (CAR), Mali and Sudan against 13 individuals and companies linked to the Russian Wagner paramilitary group.

The British government said it added Wagner’s officials to a list of charges of execution and torture in Mali and the Central African Republic and endangering peace and security in Sudan.

The sanctions come weeks after Prigozhin’s failed insurrection in Russia, which raised questions about the future of Wagner’s military and commercial operations in African countries, including the Central African Republic.

But a video posted on Telegram by Prigodgins Journalist Service on Wednesday shows Boss Wagner telling his fighters that he will for the time being no longer take part in the war in Ukraine and prepare for a new journey to Africa.

Konstantin Pikalev, who now faces an asset freeze and travel ban in Britain, is an important adviser to Prigodgins and head of Wagner’s operations in the Central African Republic, the British government said in a statement.

Wherever Wagner operates, it has devastating effects on communities, exacerbates existing conflicts and damages the reputations of host countries, said UK Minister for Development and Africa Andrew Mitchell.

Among those sanctioned are CAR’s Vitaly Perfilov and Prigozhin’s close associate Alexander Maloletko and Ivan Maslov, head of the Wagner Group in Mali.

In Sudan, Britain added Mikhail Potepkin, who has ties to the Wagner Group and is a director of mining company Meroe Gold.

Meroe Gold is one of three companies that the government says have been sanctioned in Sudan for acting as a front for the Wagner Group and threatening peace and security. Meroe Gold said it imported equipment including weapons, helicopters and military trucks.

It is also unclear whether those subject to sanctions are directly linked to the Kremlin.

In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Wagner was fully funded by the state, adding that around 86 billion rubles (about $940 million) had been paid to the group between May 2022 and May 2023.

But in Mali, which has been fighting ISIL (ISIS) and al-Qaeda-linked militant groups for years, Moscow and Bamako have previously said Russian forces are not Wagner mercenaries, but trainers helping local troops with equipment bought from Russia.

Mercenaries have been accused of human rights violations, including a March 2022 incident in Moura in central Mali in which local troops and suspected Russian fighters allegedly killed hundreds of civilians.

