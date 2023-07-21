Reyna received assurances from USMNT after rehiring Berhalter





Despite the drama surrounding the lack of playing time with the United States during the 2022 World Cup, Giovanni Reyna has one thing he won’t have to worry about going forward: his future with the national team.

Reyna, 20, played a key role for the USMNT when they won the Concacaf Nations League in June and was told by US Soccer’s sporting director after the semi-final win over Mexico that his long-term place in the team was guaranteed.

“I spoke with Matt Crocker in Las Vegas after the game against Mexico,” Reyna told ESPN’s Derek Rae. “He said that I will have an important role in the program for many years to come.

“My job is to keep improving on the pitch and help the team win.”

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder has played just two games for the United States in Qatar – coming off the bench in a draw against England and in the knockout loss to the Netherlands – and has been at the center of a controversy involving his parents, Claudio and Danielle, and manager Gregg Berhalter over his lack of minutes.

Berhalter, whose contract expired after the World Cup and has since been rehired by the United after interims by Anthony Hudson and, most recently, BJ Callaghan at the Gold Cup, admitted there was work to be done to mend the relationship between player and manager.

“I would certainly recognize that there is work to be done, and Gio is an important player on this team,” Berhalter said in June during his first press conference after being rehired. “He’s an extremely talented individual, and I have an obligation and a commitment to train him like I train all the other players, and I want to get the best out of him.”

For now, Reyna is refocusing on the upcoming Bundesliga season with Dortmund after her side lost the title to Bayern Munich on the final day of the season.

“The end of the season has been difficult for everyone linked to the club,” said Reyna. “We know how close we were and it was so disappointing not to. Experience has taught us that we have the potential to win trophies and has made us all stronger as we look forward to the season ahead.”

The United States host the Copa America in 2024 and co-host the World Cup in 2026 with Mexico and Canada, and although Reyna said he couldn’t guarantee the results, he at least knows he will play a major role.

“The Copa America in the United States will be a great experience for our team as we continue to progress,” Reyna said. “We have to raise our expectations. There’s no reason why we shouldn’t be competing for the trophy in front of our fans back home. That’s the mentality.”

Reyna and Dortmund have pre-season matches ahead against San Diego Loyal, Manchester United and Chelsea – all in the United States – and will start the Bundesliga game on August 19 at Signal Iduna Park against FC Cologne.

