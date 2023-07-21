US investigating why Delta passengers were held on plane in extreme heat





The U.S. Department of Transportation said Thursday it was investigating why passengers on a Delta Air Lines flight were left sweltering for hours in triple-digit temperatures as the plane waited on the tarmac at a Las Vegas airport on Monday.

The flight, DL555, bound for Atlanta, was scheduled to take off from Harry Reid International Airport on Monday but instead sat on the tarmac, where extreme heat made passengers sick, causing some to pass out, according to reports posted on social media by those on board.

The ordeal lasted nearly three hours, with paramedics boarding the plane to rescue three people who had fallen ill, Fox News passenger and producer Krista Garvin wrote on Twitter.

They said to press your call button if you need medical assistance, she said. Babies scream crying. They distribute sandwiches to diabetics.

She added later, I’m just shaken.

In a clip posted by Ms Garvin, the captain appears to make an announcement apologizing to those on board for the extreme heat. Eventually the passengers disembarked because too many people were sick and they want to try to cool the plane down, Ms Garvin said, noting that the passengers were later told the crew had fallen ill.

Another passenger said on Instagram that she ran out of food and nappies for her baby, but despite the heat he managed to stay calm. Others reported that Delta did not provide them with water and the restrooms were closed.

Delta Air Lines did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday evening, but told ABC News it was investigating the incident.

We apologize for our customers’ experience on Flight 555 from Las Vegas to Atlanta on July 17, which ultimately resulted in a flight cancellation, the company said in a statement. Delta teams are investigating the circumstances that led to uncomfortable temperatures inside the cabin, and we appreciate the efforts of our employees and Harry Reid International first responders.

Temperatures in Las Vegas reached 114 degrees on Monday as much of the country was baked in a heat wave that broke temperature records in a number of cities, leaving millions under excessive heat warnings.

According to the Department of Transportation, airlines are required to provide comfortable cabin temperatures during tarmac delays.

I want to know how it was possible that passengers were left in triple-digit heat on board a plane for so long, Pete Buttigieg, the Transport Secretary, told Reuters on Thursday, noting that the episode lasted several hours.

Even at normal temperatures, a delay on the tarmac isn’t supposed to last that long, and we have rules about that, which we’re actively enforcing right now, he said.

Mark Walker contributed reporting.

