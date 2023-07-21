Northern Lights: How and Where to See Spectacular Northern Lights Over Britain in ‘Cannibal’ Solar Storms





Astronomers from parts of the UK may have a chance to spot the aurora as a “cannibal” solar storm strikes Earth on Thursday night.

The light can be seen over Scotland, Northern Ireland and parts of northern England after a “dark eruption” of the sun’s surface. Cloudy conditions may prevent spectacular celestial views.

Spectacular auroras are caused by charged particles from the sun colliding with molecules in Earth’s upper atmosphere. The charged particles are the result of a phenomenon known as a Coronal Mass Ejection (CME), the sudden ejection of magnetized plasma from the sun’s corona, the outermost part of the atmosphere.

A “cannibal” CME occurs when one cloud of plasma is ejected by the sun and then swallowed up by another cloud.

Also known as the Aurora Borealis, the northern lights were shining on the horizon of St Mary’s Lighthouse in Whitley Bay earlier this year. Credit: PA

How and Where to See the Northern Lights in the UK

If conditions are right, lights could be seen over Scotland, Northern Ireland and parts of northern England Thursday night, a Met Office spokesman said. [chance] A geomagnetic storm could develop overnight tonight.”

The further north you are, the more likely you are to see the light, explains Royal Museums Greenwich. This is because the charged particles that cause light are attracted to the Earth’s magnetic poles. However, lights have been previously discovered in southern areas of England such as Cornwall.

But a weather bureau spokesperson said Thursday’s visibility would be limited by overcast skies and brief darkness at this time of year.

“More geomagnetic storms and auroras are likely on Friday night, but the weather and brief darkness will once again limit visibility for most people,” they added.

Tips for seeing the Northern Lights

Lights are generally most visible around midnight (between 10pm and 2am local time), according to the British Geological Survey.

“But geomagnetic activity can happen anytime!” Agencies add.

Iceland is famous for its outstanding views of kaleidoscope displays. Credit: PA

What Causes Auroras?

Warwicks University Physics Professor Don Pollacco previously told PA that the northern lights, also known as the aurora borealis, are caused by the interaction of particles from the sun with Earth’s atmosphere that are carried to the poles by the planet’s magnetic field. Depending on which gas molecules collide and where they are in the atmosphere, different amounts of energy are emitted as different wavelengths of light. For example, oxygen gives off a green glow and nitrogen makes the sky glow red. Professor Pollacco added: These shapes change quickly over timescales of minutes or seconds. It’s difficult to predict exactly where you’ll see the aurora because conditions can change quickly.”

The closest part of the display might be only about 80 miles overhead, but the sights could extend thousands of miles from Earth.

The light can be seen most often in Alaska, Canada, and Scandinavia, but the 11-year solar cycle, expected to peak in 2024, has the potential to see light farther south.

