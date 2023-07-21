Construction worker killed in US 35 pedestrian strike in Riverside





A construction worker was struck and killed by a late Thursday morning on US 35 West in Riverside.

The crash was reported around 4 a.m. in the construction area near the Woodman Drive overpass.

Unfortunately, a subject was struck by a tractor-trailer truck and that subject was transported to Miami Valley Hospital where he died of his injuries, Riverside Police Maj. Matthew Sturgeon said.

No other injuries were reported.

More than anything, our condolences go out to the family, Sturgeon said. When going through these areas you need to be very aware. They work late at night. Be careful; be very careful there.

He declined to say where the worker was when he was hit.

This week, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is participating in a multi-state initiative reminding motorists to pull over for law enforcement and highway crews. Ohio law requires drivers to move into an adjacent lane for crews with flashing or rotating lights. If it is not possible to move others, motorists should slow down and proceed with caution.

There were 5,226 commuting accidents between 2015 and 2020, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Forty percent of these accidents involved road workers.

We are deeply saddened today by the passing of a fellow road worker and member of our extended ODOT community, said District 7 ODOT Deputy Director Bud OBrien. Our hearts go out to the contractor and his employees following this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with their loved ones tonight.

There have been at least 6,469 accidents in Ohio work zones so far this year, including 26 fatalities, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Montgomery County has reported at least 328 work zone accidents this year, seven of which were fatal.

US 35 West was closed for several hours Thursday morning as Riverside Police and State Patrol investigated. OSHP is handling the crash reconstruction and Riverside is leading the investigation, Sturgeon said.

He added that it was too early to comment on possible criminal charges.

The driver of the tractor-trailer returned to the scene after the accident. Sturgeon said investigators are getting 100% cooperation with everyone involved.

By 9:30 a.m., US 35 had reopened, according to ODOT traffic cameras.

We will continue to update this story as information becomes available.

