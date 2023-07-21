Apple threatens to withdraw FaceTime and iMessage from UK over proposed surveillance law changes





Apple has said (via BBC News) that it will discontinue services in the UK, including FaceTime and iMessage, if plans to amend surveillance laws that would require tech companies to make major security and privacy changes go ahead.

The UK government plans to update the Investigative Powers Act (IPA), which came into force in 2016. Under an Act of Parliament, the UK Home Office can force tech companies to disable security features such as end-to-end encryption without notifying the public. The IPA also enables the storage of internet browsing history and authorizes the bulk collection of personal data in the UK. Due to the secrecy surrounding these requirements, little is known about how many of them were issued and complied with.

Currently, this process includes independent oversight through a review process and allows tech companies to appeal before complying. Per proposed updates to the IPA, disabling security features without notifying the public should be immediate.

The UK government has launched an eight-week consultation process on proposed amendments to the IPA that will be open to professional bodies, interest groups, academics and the broader public. Apple has submitted a nine-page document condemning many of the changes.

Companies object to the requirement that Home Office be notified of product security features before they are released, the requirement that non-UK-based companies comply with changes that will affect their products globally, and the requirement that Home Office take immediate action if asked to disable or block a feature without a review or appeal process.

Apple also stressed that some requested feature changes require software updates and therefore cannot be implemented without public knowledge. The proposal, Apple claims, “constitutes a serious and direct threat to data security and information privacy” that will affect people outside the UK.

The company added that it wouldn’t make any changes to security features specifically for one country that would weaken the product for all users, suggesting that services like ‌FaceTime‌ and iMessage would simply be removed from the UK if the fix were to go through.

Apple, WhatsApp and Signal also oppose provisions of a proposed UK online safety bill that would allow telecommunications regulators to require companies to install CSAM-scanning technology on encrypted messaging apps and other services. Signal threatened to leave the UK over the matter.

