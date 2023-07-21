Ukraine begins firing US-supplied cluster munitions at Russian forces





KYIV, Ukraine Ukraine has begun firing US-supplied cluster munitions against Russian forces in southeastern Ukraine in an effort to break through well-fortified Russian positions that have slowed Ukraine’s summer offensive, according to Ukrainian officials familiar with the matter.

The munitions made their debut when Russian missiles hit the Black Sea port region of Odessa for the third straight night, while an attack on the nearby port city of Mykolaiv left 19 people injured, including five children.

The previously unreported use of US-made weapons follows President Bidens’ difficult decision to order delivery of the widely banned ammunition last week, a decision that human rights groups, European allies and some Democrats have criticized because of the risk of civilian casualties.

The blockades appeared to be a response to Ukraine’s strike on the bridge linking Russia with Crimea earlier this week. Soon after, Russia withdrew from the UN-brokered deal guaranteeing the flow of Ukrainian grain exports to the world.

By withdrawing from the export deal, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the West of using the deal as political blackmail. Ukrainian officials say Russian attacks on ports destroyed 60,000 tonnes of grain and damaged storage facilities, raising concerns of a global food crisis.

The Russian Defense Ministry has said ships heading to Ukrainian Black Sea ports could be seen as potential carriers of military cargo to Kiev and therefore implicated in the conflict, a statement that could reduce the number of ships ready to transport Ukrainian grain.

On Sunday, Putin threatened to retaliate against Ukraine’s use of cluster munitions with the Kremlins’ own supplies of weapons if they are used against us, despite Russia having already used them in populated areas of Ukraine at least 24 times since the invasion of Moscow began on February 24, 2022, according to the United Nations.

Cluster bombs, banned in more than 120 countries, explode in the air above a target, releasing tens to hundreds of small bomblets over an area potentially as large as several football fields. Children are particularly vulnerable, as submunitions may not explode until they are picked up, potentially years after a conflict has ended.

But Ukrainian officials have long demanded the ammunition, which they say will compensate for their significant disadvantage in terms of artillery, armament and number of troops.

Earlier this week, Colonel Oleksandr Bakulin, commander of Ukraine’s 57th Brigade, told BBC News that cluster munitions were needed to inflict maximum damage on enemy infantry, although he acknowledged they would not solve all of our problems on the battlefield.

Others were more upbeat, including Brig. Gen. Oleksandr Tarnavsky, who told CNN last week that munitions can dramatically change the battlefield, in the first report confirming the munitions have been delivered to the country.

In addition to frontline positions in southeastern Ukraine, cluster munitions are also expected to be used near the Russian-held town of Bakhmut, the site of the war’s longest and bloodiest battle.

Russian strongholds to the east and south were heavily mined with anti-tank and anti-personnel mines and tripwires in areas three to 10 miles deep. The defenses managed to block Ukraine’s counter-offensive, which began about a month ago.

A Ukrainian official told the Washington Post that the munitions were fired at Russian positions to break up the trenches. The official, like others, spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military operations.

Bidens’ decision to send the ammunition followed months of debate within the administration. The president’s decision circumvented US law prohibiting the production, use, or transfer of cluster munitions with a misfire rate of more than 1%. The misfire rate refers to the proportion of ordnance that remains unexploded.

Biden skirted the law under a rarely used provision of the Foreign Assistance Act, which allows the president to provide assistance, regardless of arms export restrictions, as long as he determines it is in the vital national security interest of the United States.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin defended the decision last week, saying the cluster munitions provided a bridging capability to keep pressure on Russian forces until Western weapons production resumed and Kiev no longer needed the dangerous weapon. Austin said Ukraine had committed in writing not to use the munitions against population centers and that efforts would be made to attempt to clear areas where the weapons are deployed.

They will record the places where they use them, and they will prioritize clearance efforts, and well help them do so in the places where they have used them, Austin said.

While Russia has used far more cluster munitions, Ukraine is also said to have deployed these weapons during the war, using Soviet-era stockpiles or shells obtained from other countries. A Human Rights Watch report released earlier this month said Ukraine’s use of the weapons caused numerous civilian deaths and serious injuries in attacks in the town of Izyum and other locations in 2022. Ukraine denied using the ammunition.

Most NATO allies in Washington signed the Convention on Cluster Munitions, a pact that bans their use and production, but the United States, Russia and Ukraine never signed the treaty.

This week, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan pushed back against the idea that the munitions shipment challenged the moral authority of the United States.

Our moral authority and Ukraine’s moral authority in this conflict comes from supporting a country under brutal and vicious attack from its neighbor with missiles and bombs raining down on its cities, killing its civilians, destroying its schools, its churches, its hospitals, Sullivan said. And the idea that equipping Ukraine with a weapon so that it can defend its homeland, protect its civilians, is in some way a challenge to our moral authority seems questionable to me.

Western officials on Thursday stepped up their condemnations of Russia’s decision to withdraw from the UN grains deal, with the top European Union diplomat accusing Moscow of worsening a global food shortage by raising prices. This will create a big, huge food crisis in the world, Josep Borrell told reporters.

German officials are trying to prevent Ukrainian grain from rotting in silos, working with allies to ship the grain by rail, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on the sidelines of a meeting of EU foreign ministers on Thursday.

The extraordinary levels of violence in the conflict continued to weigh heavily on civilians and civilian infrastructure.

A Chinese consulate building was damaged in the Russian attack on Odessa, the regional governor said. Meanwhile, a Ukrainian drone attack in Crimea has killed a teenage girl, Sergei Aksyonov, the leader of the Russian-backed occupied Crimea, said on Telegram.

Khurshudyan reported from Kramatorsk, Ukraine. Niha Masih in Seoul and Ellen Francis in London contributed to this report.

