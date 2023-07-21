Barbie Age Rating UK: Can I take my kids?





Amid the hype surrounding the new Barbie movie, there’s been a lot of talk about whether parents will be able to see their children in the cinema.

Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, the film is based on the Mattel doll of the same name that has been popular with generations of children since it was first released in 1959.

Most movies based on children’s toys, such as The Lego Movie and Bratz: The Movie, are generally rated U or PG in the UK, but Barbie movies are rated 12A.

According to the British Board Of Film Classification (BBFC), films with this rating generally contain material not suitable for children under the age of 12. This also means that anyone under the age of 12 cannot see a 12A film in a cinema unless accompanied by an adult over 18.

The BBFC gave the doll a 12A rating because it contained moderate sarcasm, brief sexual harassment, and strong language.

It also includes a beeping motherfucker and subtly mentions masturbation.

However, according to the cast, the film operates on different levels for different audiences.

During the Barbie press tour, Margot insisted that the film was for everyone, and IMBd quoted her as saying. [Director Greta Gerwig] From the beginning, “This is a big party and everyone is invited.” In that way it’s really for everyone and the comedy plays out in so many different ways and the whole movie plays out on so many different levels.

Meanwhile, the film proved to be a hit with critics as well, pouring praise for the film’s directing, script, plot, and actors’ performances.

Rotten Tomatoes also lists Barbie with an approval rating of 89%.

According to The Guardian, Barbie is set to dominate the box office this weekend, with a projected US opening of $110 million (approximately $85.2 million), more than double Oppenheimer’s, which also opens on Friday.

Barbie is in UK cinemas from Friday 21st July.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/barbie-age-rating-uk-childrens-film_uk_64b8fe29e4b0dcb4cab768c8 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos