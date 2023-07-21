Inflation Reduction Act could drastically reduce US emissionsExBulletin





Workers install solar panels at the Port of Los Angeles in California.

The United States is on the verge of making far greater reductions in the pollution that fuels global warming than even a few years ago. That’s largely because of the billions of dollars the country is spending on green tech through the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which congressional Democrats passed last summer, according to a new report from the Rhodium Group.

The research firm says that by 2030, the United States could reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 29% to 42%, compared to 2005 pollution levels. Early in the Biden administration, Rhodium Group analysts said it looked like the country would only be able to cut its emissions by about a quarter, at most. The shift in perspective reflects expectations that huge investments from the federal government will make things like renewable energy and electric vehicles much more affordable.

But big obstacles still stand in the way. Companies building wind and solar power plants often struggle to get projects approved by local governments due to public opposition. And there are long queues to connect power plants and batteries to the country’s power grids. To achieve the kinds of emissions reductions the Rhodium Group says is possible, the United States will need to at least match its best year of wind and solar development, and it will need to do so year after year.

And even if all goes well, that still won’t be enough to meet the United States’ commitment under the 2015 Paris Agreement to halve its emissions by the end of this decade. Achieving that goal will require even more aggressive actions by states and the federal government, Rhodium Group says.

“You’re going to have to figure out how to build a whole bunch of wind and solar power, get a bunch of electric vehicles on the road and that kind of stuff,” says Ben King, associate director of the company’s energy and climate practice.

“The IRA is the boost, the economic boost you need, and you just have to pave the way for it and not let it meet so many headwinds,” King adds.

A recent United Nations report warned that the world is running out of time to prevent temperatures from rising to levels that could be catastrophic for many places. The Earth is already nearly 2 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than it was in the late 1800s, and it’s on track to exceed 5 degrees Fahrenheit of warming by the end of the century, according to the UN. Beyond about 2.8 degrees Fahrenheit of warming, storms, heat waves, and other climate impacts become much more destructive.

Limiting the rise in global temperatures will require an international response. But as the largest historical contributor to climate change, the United States “must lead this effort,” says Aiguo Dai, a professor of atmospheric and environmental sciences at the University of Albany.

“If the United States can start reducing emissions, steadily year after year, decade after decade, then we are on the right track to limiting global warming,” Dai said.

However, scientists say time is running out. At the current slow rate of countries reducing emissions, warming is poised to trigger uncontrollable impacts that could cause permanent changes to Earth’s ecosystems.

“If we cut it too [slowly]it may be difficult to avoid catastrophic warming in the near future,” says Dai.

