US Navy to Commission Littoral Canberra Combat Ship in Australia > US Department of Defense > Release





The United States Navy will commission its newest Independence Variant Littoral Combat Ship (LCS), the future USS Canberra (LCS 30), at an international commissioning ceremony, at 10:00 a.m. AEST Saturday, July 22 (8:00 p.m. EDT Friday, July 21) at the Royal Australian Navy Fleet Base East in Sydney, Australia.

The Honorable Carlos del Toro, U.S. Secretary of the Navy, will deliver the keynote address at the commissioning ceremony. Addresses will also be delivered by His Excellency the Honorable General David Hurley, AD, DSC, Governor General of the Commonwealth of Australia; the Honorable Richard Marles, MP, Deputy Prime Minister of Australia; the Honorable Caroline Kennedy, United States Ambassador to Australia; Adm. Michael Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations of the United States; Vice Admiral Mark Hammond, Head of the Royal Australian Navy; and Mr. Larry Ryder, Vice President of Business Development and External Affairs, Austal USA. The ship’s sponsor is Australian Senator, the Honorable Marise Payne, former Australian Foreign Minister, who attended the ship’s keel laying ceremony at the Austal USA Shipyard in Mobile, Alabama in 2020.

Independence-variant LCS are fast, crew-optimized, mission-appropriate surface combatants that operate both near shore and on the high seas. LCS integrate with joint, combined, manned, and unmanned systems to support forward presence, maritime security, maritime control, and deterrence missions worldwide. USS Canberra’s sister ships USS Jackson (LCS 6), USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10), USS Manchester (LCS 14) and USS Mobile (LCS 26) are all currently deployed to the Indo-Pacific.

The LCS 30 will be the 16th LCS of the Independence variant to enter service. This is the second ship named for the city of Canberra and commemorates over 100 years of friendship between American and Australian allies. The first USS Canberra (CA 70) was named in memory of the Australian heavy cruiser HMAS Canberra which sank in the Battle of Savo Island while fighting alongside US naval forces. The CA 70 was the first U.S. Navy ship named after a foreign capital.

The first USS Canberra (CA 70) received seven battle stars for its service in World War II. In May 1958, Canberra served as the ceremonial flagship for the Unknown Serviceman of World War II and Korea selection. The Canberra was decommissioned in a ceremony on February 2, 1970 at the San Francisco Bay Shipyard. One of her propellers is kept at the Los Angeles Maritime Museum, while the ship’s bell is on display at the Australian National Maritime Museum.

Media can direct questions to the Navy Office of Information at (703) 697-5342. More information on the Littoral Combat Ship program can be found at: https://www.navy.mil/Resources/Fact-Files/Display-FactFiles/Article/2171607/littoral-combat-ship-class-lcs/ The ceremony will be streamed live at: https://www.dvidshub.net/webcast/32033. The link becomes active approximately ten minutes before the event at 10:00 a.m. AEST on Saturday, July 22 (8:00 p.m. EDT on Friday, July 21).

