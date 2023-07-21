Chinese spy balloon revealed gaps in US ability to detect threats, NORAD commander says





The Chinese spy balloon that flew over North America earlier this year revealed major deficiencies in the United States’ ability to detect aerial threats and propelled the development of new surveillance technologies, the senior US commander responsible for sky patrols told NBC News in an exclusive interview.

Gen. Glen VanHerck, head of U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), told Nightly News with Lester Holt that U.S. surveillance capabilities have been bolstered by new technologies since the balloon was spotted off Alaska in late January.

We weren’t looking for a high altitude balloon at that time 65,000 feet, very slow. Our radars are able to see it, but we were filtering that data, he said recently in a wide-ranging interview at the Colorado Springs headquarters of NORAD, which monitors the skies above the United States and Canada and responds to potential threats.

The Biden administration has come under fire for its handling of China’s surveillance balloon, first reported by NBC News, with some questioning why it was allowed to fly over sensitive military sites in the continental United States, where it could collect valuable information about US defences. The revelation that the Chinese were able to fly such balloons into US airspace without the US military detecting them also raised questions about an intelligence failure, prompting calls for more investment in the country’s air defense and radar systems.

China initially apologized for the incident, but maintained that the object was a civilian weather balloon that had veered off course.

VanHerck, like other US officials, said there was no doubt the balloon was being used for espionage.

We know for sure it was a spy vehicle, he said.

VanHerck admitted the incident, which captivated the country and sent US-China relations to a new low, was a learning experience.

We learned a lot, I also learned that I had to be able to see further, further into the Pacific, further into the Arctic and into the Atlantic, he said.

And that’s what radars above the horizon will give us, he added, referring to systems that detect objects at very long distances.

VanHerck said he was first made aware of the balloon on January 27 and his forces intercepted it the next day with F-22 and F-16 fighter jets, which determined it was not a hostile threat.

On February 2, NBC News reported that the balloon was flying over the United States. It was shot down off the coast of South Carolina two days later on the orders of President Joe Biden. The process of identifying and intercepting the ball worked exactly as it should, VanHerck said.

US Navy sailors recover a high-altitude surveillance balloon off Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, February 5. Petty Officer 1st Class Tyler Thompson / US Navy

The balloon was able to gather intelligence on several sensitive U.S. military sites, despite efforts by the Biden administration to prevent it from doing so, two current senior U.S. officials and a former senior administration official told NBC News in April.

VanHerck added that while he knew China had a high-altitude balloon program before the incident, he was unaware that several balloons had flown over the United States.

In addition to heading NORAD, VanHerck is also ultimately responsible for the nation’s homeland and maritime defense, including against ballistic missiles, and providing support to civil authorities to respond to natural disasters, including hurricanes and wildfires.

In the event of a ballistic missile being launched at the United States, its job is to provide warning within minutes.

The challenge of the job is not just the vast geography from the North Pole to Central America, but how the nature of foreign threats is constantly evolving into scenarios that could not have existed when NORAD was founded during the Cold War in 1958.

Hypersonics, for example, or ultra-low radar cruise missiles, or advanced submarines that are very quiet, those are the daunting tasks I see, not necessarily the size of the area of ​​responsibility, he said.

Frankly, I’m most concerned about the cyber domain and our ability to understand threats in the cyber domain that impact our power projection, VanHerck noted.

NBC News also toured the nearby Cheyenne Mountain compound, which has been in use since 1966 and designed to provide continuity of operations for military and civilian authorities in the event of war.

The site has a series of 3-foot-thick blast doors capable of withstanding a nuclear blast. The last time the complex was operationally closed was during the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States.

Despite building facilities during the Cold War, VanHerck said the current global climate is the most challenging and dynamic he has seen in 36 years of service.

Two nuclear-armed competitors, he said, referring to China and Russia as current American threats, which he pointed out are joined by many others: violent extremists and an unstable world and international norms that have served us well since the end of World War II being challenged day by day, he said.

