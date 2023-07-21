US to hold first sale of offshore wind rights in Gulf of Mexico next month





WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) – The United States announced on Thursday that the first offshore wind power auction in the Gulf of Mexico will take place next month, an industry milestone that President Joe Biden discussed during a trip to highlight the administration’s efforts to boost clean energy.

In February, the United States proposed to expand offshore wind power developments in the Gulf of Mexico, introducing the nascent clean energy industry to a major hub for oil and gas production.

Biden has made offshore wind expansion a cornerstone of his agenda to fight fossil fuel-induced climate change.

The Home Office said the sale will take place on August 29.

“We’re going to the Gulf,” Biden said in a speech in Philadelphia. Do you think I’m kidding? You haven’t seen anything yet.”

According to a sales document, companies qualified to bid for the sale include units of European energy companies Equinor (EQNR.OL), Shell (SHEL.L), RWE (RWEG.DE) and TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA), which are already developing offshore wind leases in the United States. Equinor and Shell also have significant oil and gas operations in the Gulf.

New entrants to the US offshore wind industry include divisions of South Korean company Hanwha (000880.KS), US renewable energy developer Hecate Energy and Houston private equity firm Quantum Capital.

The sale will include a 102,480-acre lease area off Lake Charles, Louisiana, and two lease areas totaling nearly 200,000 acres off Galveston, Texas, the White House said. Companies will bid for the right to develop these acres.

The areas have the potential to generate around 3.7 gigawatts and electricity, supplying nearly 1.3 million homes with clean energy, the Home Office said.

The National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA), which represents both offshore wind and oil and gas companies, said there was “remarkable synergy” between the two energy industries.

“With the introduction of offshore wind to the Gulf Coast, many local businesses will now have the opportunity to actively participate in building new wind projects closer to home,” NOIA Chairman Erik Milito said in a statement.

The Biden administration has held three auctions of offshore wind leases, including the largest-ever sale in the United States last year for areas off the coasts of New York and New Jersey, which attracted a record $1.5 billion in bids, and the first-ever off the Pacific coast in California.

Lower wind speeds, soft ground, and Gulf hurricanes are potential challenges the industry could face that are unique to the region. The Southeast also has low power prices that could make it harder for higher cost offshore wind generation to compete for power contracts.

Biden traveled to Philadelphia on Thursday to pitch the promise of a green economy to unionized workers, some of whom remain skeptical that the solar, wind and electric vehicle industries can deliver the same economic punch for organized labor as oil refineries and fossil fuel power plants.

Reporting by Jeff Mason, Timothy Gardner and Nichola Groom; Editing by Sonali Paul, David Holmes and Aurora Ellis

