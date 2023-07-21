US sends marines and more warships to Middle East in face of Iranian threats





The United States is sending two amphibious warfare ships and thousands of Marines to the Middle East to bolster regional security after Iranian forces threatened trade in and out of the Persian Gulf, the Pentagon said Thursday. The amphibious warfare ships USS Bataan (LHD-5) and USS Carter Hall (LSD-50) and elements of the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit on both ships are sent to US Central Command on the orders of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

Through these actions, the United States demonstrates its commitment to ensuring freedom of navigation and deterring Iranian destabilizing activities in the region, reads a Department of Defense statement.

The announcement comes days after the United States sent additional warships and fighter jets to the Middle East to deter Iranian forces from interfering with merchant traffic.

On July 5, the Iranian corvette IRINSBayandor (81) fired on the merchant tanker Richard Voyagerin in an attempt to seize the ship off the coast of Oman.

In light of this continuing threat and in coordination with our partners and allies. The department is increasing its presence and ability to monitor the strait and surrounding waters. We call on Iran to immediately cease these destabilizing actions that threaten the free flow of commerce through this strategic waterway, Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters during a July 17 briefing.

Iran has attempted to seize 20 flagged vessels since 2021. The most recent attacks follow Iran’s takeover of two oil tankers within a week of each other this year, USNI News reported.

The United States currently has three destroyers in the region, USS Thomas Hudner (DDG-116), USSPaul Hamilton (DDG-60) and USSMcFaul (DDG-74). Hudner and McFaul are assigned to the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) operates in the Mediterranean Sea.

On Thursday morning, the three-ship Bataan amphibious ship group is currently transiting the North Atlantic through the US 6th Fleet. It could be several days between the announcement and when Bataan and Carter Hall transit through the Suez Canal and enter the Red Sea and US Central Command. Both ships along with the amphibious warfare ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD-19) deployed on July 10.

Prior to the announcement, the United States downplayed its naval footprint in the Middle East after the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Amphib USSEssex (LHD-2) was the last U.S. capital ship to operate in U.S. CENTCOM when it departed in early 2022. The last carrier in the region was the Japan-based USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), which left the Middle East in 2021 after withdrawing from Afghanistan.

