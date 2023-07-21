Status of soldier who entered North Korea remains unknown, US says





U.S. officials said Thursday they had no information on the fate or condition of an army soldier who entered North Korea without permission and had not spoken to North Korean authorities about the incident.

The soldier, Pvt. Travis T. King, was scheduled to fly to Texas on Tuesday to face disciplinary action for misconduct. But instead of boarding his flight at Incheon International Airport, about 30 miles west of Seoul, he joined a civilian group that went to visit the Joint Security Area between North and South Korea at Panmunjom, where he crossed the border and was arrested by North Korean forces.

John Kirby, a spokesman for the National Security Council, said the administration was doing everything possible to determine the soldiers’ condition and that it was clear we wanted to see him safely and quickly returned to the United States and to his family.

But winning Private Kings’ release and knowing his status is greatly complicated by a deep diplomatic freeze between the United States and North Korea, which technically remain at war.

According to a Pentagon official, communications between the United States and North Korea are handled by the United Nations Command led by the United States, which oversees the southern part of the demilitarized zone that separates the two Koreas.

Mr Kirby told reporters that the United States had not ruled out the possibility that the soldier was trying to defect.

Were just not in a position to know what the motivation was at the moment, Mr. Kirby said. Obviously, at this point, he’s the only one who really knows. And we couldn’t talk to him.

Mr Kirby said the military had been in contact with the soldier’s family and the United States was eager to arrange for his return from North Korea as soon as possible.

This is not a country known for its humane treatment of Americans, or, frankly, anyone else for that matter, he said.

Pvt. Travis King joined the military in 2021 and served as a cavalry scout. Credit… via Associated Press

A Defense Department spokeswoman, Sabrina Singh, said the military had opened an investigation into the incident.

We have not heard any communication or correspondence from the North Koreans on this incident, Ms. Singh said, adding that Private Kings’ current service status is absent without leave.

About two days after Private King entered North Korea, US officials are unable to explain his motives for apparently voluntarily entering the country.

Defense officials said military escorts took Private King to the airport but were not allowed to stay with him beyond the security screening area because he was not considered to be in custody.

Ms Singh said Private King informed his escorts that he was near or at the gate of his flight and gave them no reason to believe he would not board his plane and depart as planned.

He was facing an administrative hearing in Fort Bliss, Texas, where his unit is based. In such proceedings, which are reserved for the processing of misdemeanor charges, military personnel are not arrested or otherwise taken into the custody of law enforcement.

Private King joined the army in 2021 and served as a cavalry scout. He came to South Korea in early 2022 for what was to be a nine-month tour with a brigade from the First Armored Division. In October, he got into a run-in with locals in which he damaged a police car, according to South Korean media and police officials, and therefore spent time in jail. He was forced to stay put when his brigade returned to the United States and was administratively reassigned to the Fourth Infantry Division.

According to Army officials, Private King is 23 years old and entered service from Milwaukee, Wis.

At his childhood home in Racine, south of Milwaukee, a green truck in the driveway Wednesday night featured a sticker that read Proud Parent of a US Army Soldier. An American flag hung in front of the house and a We Back the Badge sign, indicating support for law enforcement, was in the front yard.

Attempts to contact Private Kings’ family have been unsuccessful. A handwritten note on her mother’s door asking for privacy.

Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said Thursday that Private King was likely unclear and there was no information to suggest he was a North Korean government sympathizer.

Ms Wormuth said Pentagon, State Department and White House officials were scrambling to get more information.

I don’t think much is known and I don’t think we’ve been successful in getting in touch with the North Koreans, she said during an address at the Aspen Security Forum. Certainly, our priority is to want to bring him back to the United States.

The secretary expressed concern for the safety of Private Kings, citing the case of Otto Warmbier, a University of Virginia student who was sentenced to 15 years of hard labor after being convicted of attempting to steal a propaganda poster from a hotel in North Korea’s capital Pyongyang. In 2017, he was taken home in a coma after 17 months in captivity and died shortly thereafter.

It makes me very, very concerned that Private King is being held by North Korean authorities, she said. I worry about how they might treat him.

Eric Schmitt contributed reporting from Aspen, Colorado, and Michael Crowley from Washington.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/07/20/us/north-korea-travis-king.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos