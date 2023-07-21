The Commanders’ purchase is the latest record sale of American sports teams





July 20, 2023, 10:57 p.m. ET

Another American sports franchise has been sold for a new record price.

Editor’s Choice

2 Related

NFL owners have unanimously approved the sale of the Washington Commanders for a record $6.05 billion from the Snyder family to a group led by Josh Harris, who – along with David Blitzer at Harris-Blitzer Sports Entertainment Group – also owns the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils. The sale comes after a period of turmoil and multiple investigations into former owner Dan Snyder, who was also fined $60 million after attorney Mary Jo White released her findings following a lengthy investigation.

This deal comes on top of a recent spike in franchise selling prices. Here is a list of some of the most expensive franchise buys in American sports:

Selling price: $4.65 billion

The purchase of the Broncos by the Walton-Penner Group for $4.65 billion in 2022 was the record sale price for an NFL team of more than $2 billion before the sale of the Commanders. Previously, former Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson sold his franchise to billionaire David Tepper for $2.275 billion in 2018.

Rob Walton’s net worth is $57.9 billion, according to Forbes. His cousin and another Walmart heir, Ann Walton, is the wife of Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke. Kroenke also owns three Colorado sports teams: the Denver Nuggets of the NBA, the Colorado Avalanche of the NHL, and the Colorado Rapids of MLS.

Suns Phoenix and Mercury

Selling price: $4 billion

The combined sale, which won league approval in February, set a new NBA franchise record of more than $1.5 billion from what the Brooklyn Nets sold in 2019. New owner Matt Ishbia was a walk-on for Michigan State and part of the Spartans national championship team in 2000.

Selling price: $2.4 billion

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

The Mets had the honor of having the most expensive team sale in American sports until the Broncos arrived. In 2020, hedge fund manager Steve Cohen bought the Mets for $2.4 billion. The Los Angeles Dodgers previously held the mark of MLB’s most expensive team sale when they sold for $2 billion in 2012.

Cohen is the founder of Point 72 Asset Management and the now defunct SAC Capital Advisors.

Selling price: $2.35 billion

In 2019, Alibaba co-founder Joe Tsai bought the Nets for $2.35 billion from Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov. Tsai had already secured 49% ownership of Prokhorov in 2018, but accelerated the timeline for full ownership. Along with the then-record Brooklyn purchase, Tsai also bought Barclays Center, the home arena for the Nets, in a separate deal for around $1 billion.

Brooklyn isn’t the only New York-based sports team that Tsai owns. He purchased the New York Liberty franchise from the WNBA in January 2019.

Selling price: $2.275 billion

(AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

The Panthers became available for sale following the 2017 NFL season after charges of sexual harassment and workplace misconduct were brought against Richardson. Tepper, whose net worth is $16.7 billion according to Forbes, bought the team for $2.275 billion. Prior to taking over Carolina, Tepper held a 5% stake in the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Appaloosa founder also spent $325 million in 2019 to bring his 30th team, Charlotte FC, to MLS.

Selling price: $2.2 billion

Former Rockets owner Leslie Alexander sold the team to billionaire and Texas native Tilman Fertitta for $2.2 billion in 2019. Fertitta grew up in Galveston, Texas and was a regular at Houston games before buying the franchise.

According to his website, he is the sole owner of Fertitta Entertainment, which owns restaurant giant Landry’s, Golden Nugget casinos and hotels, and the Rockets. Fertitta also has her own CNBC TV show called “Million Dollar Buyer”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/34060289/most-expensive-sports-franchise-sales The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos