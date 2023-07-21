No word from North Korea on US soldier who crossed military border





SEOUL/WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) – North Korea remained silent on Thursday over a U.S. soldier who broke away from a group of tourists and rushed across the heavily fortified border two days earlier, throwing Washington into a new diplomatic dilemma amid an already tense military standoff.

US officials said Pyongyang did not respond to communications from the US military regarding the soldier, Private Travis T. King. North Korean state media, which in the past has reported on the detention of US nationals, has also not commented on the incident so far.

Speaking in Japan, US special envoy for North Korea Sung Kim said the United States was “working very hard” to determine King’s status and well-being and was actively engaged in ensuring his safety and return. Kim did not provide any details.

Earlier, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told a briefing that the Pentagon had “contacted” its Korean People’s Army counterparts in North Korea about King.

“I understand that these communications have not yet received a response,” he added.

The incident comes at a time of heightened tension on the Korean Peninsula. The North is continuing its ballistic missile tests, the latest scheduled for the arrival in the South of a US nuclear ballistic missile submarine for the first time since the 1980s.

Last week, the North launched its brand new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile which it said had the longest flight time ever, a test that experts called a “remarkable” success.

King, 23, was on a civilian visit to the truce village of Panmunjom on Tuesday when he suddenly crossed the military demarcation line that has separated the two Koreas since the end of the Korean War in 1953 with an armistice.

King had been fined for assault while stationed in South Korea and served his custodial sentence before being escorted to the airport on Monday to board an American Airlines flight to Dallas, Texas, according to a media report and an airport official.

After passing through security and at the gate, he told airline staff he had lost his passport and returned to the terminal, the airport official told Reuters on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

On Tuesday, King was with a group of about 40 people on a full-day tour of the Joint Security Area (JSA) operated by South Korean company HanaTour ITC.

THE CHAOTIC SCENE DEPLOYS AT THE BORDER

[1/3]Soldiers stand guard at a checkpoint on the Grand Unification Bridge that leads to North Korea’s Kaesong Inter-Korean Industrial Complex, just south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, South Korea June 17, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

In chaotic scenes, King rushed between the iconic blue buildings that straddle the border and crossed the line, said a witness who was on the same tour.

“Somebody ran up to me really fast and I thought, ‘What’s going on? ‘” New Zealand’s Sarah Leslie told Reuters. “I don’t think anyone in their right mind would want to go to North Korea, so I assumed it was kind of a stunt.”

The US government appeared to be making little headway in determining the soldier’s fate.

State Department spokesman Miller said Sweden was engaged because it acts as a diplomatic channel for Washington, which remains technically at war with North Korea.

“We are still trying to gather information here on Private King’s whereabouts,” he said. “The administration has and will continue to work actively to ensure his safety and bring him home to his family.”

A US official told Reuters that the United States had made several attempts to contact North Korea through Sweden, but there had been no response.

“They’re not responding,” the official said.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told a briefing that the Biden administration was still gathering the facts.

South Korea’s Defense Ministry said it was communicating with the United Nations Command that oversees the JSA, but did not comment further.

North Korea has previously detained Americans who entered the country and tried them, but eventually released them, often following high-level diplomatic intervention. But incidents involving US military personnel have been rare.

In one case that remains unexplained, American student Otto Warmbier was detained for over a year and was returned to the United States in a coma and died days later.

A former North Korean diplomat who defected to South Korea said King could be used as a propaganda tool, but it was unclear how long North Korea would want to exploit his presence.

Reporting by Ju-min Park, Josh Smith, Soo-hyang Choi in Seoul, Sakura Murakami in Tokyo, Phil Smith, Steve Holland, Matt Spetalnick in Washington; Written by Jack Kim

