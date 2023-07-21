North Korea launches nuclear threat on US submarine in South Korea





North Korea on Thursday threatened possible nuclear retaliation against the docking by the US military of one of its nuclear submarines in South Korea a few days earlier.

“The military security situation in the Korean Peninsula region, which has undergone a fundamental change due to the reckless military moves of the United States and its supporters, more clearly indicates what mission the nuclear weapons of the [North Korea] should perform,” Kang Sun Nam, North Korea’s defense minister, said in a statement.

“I remind the U.S. military that the ever-increasing visibility of the deployment of the strategic nuclear submarine and other strategic assets may fall within the conditions of use of nuclear weapons specified in the [North Korean] Nuclear Force Policy Act,” he added. “The US military side should realize that its nuclear assets have entered extremely dangerous waters.”

The USS Kentucky arrived Tuesday afternoon at the port of Busan in the first visit by a US nuclear submarine to South Korea since the 1980s.

The moment is part of commitments made in April between Washington and Seoul, President Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol establishing the Nuclear Advisory Group. The group is supposed to hold off any possible attack from North Korea.

But the docking drew the ire of Pyongyang, as the isolated country launched two short-range missiles into its eastern sea on Wednesday.

North Korea has also accused Washington of meeting with South Korea to discuss plans to use nuclear weapons against the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the official name of the North Korean government.

Asked about the statement later Thursday, Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh called the rhetoric unnecessary and “incredibly dangerous.”

“I certainly don’t think such rhetoric is helpful,” she told reporters, adding that the port visit is “consistent in terms of strategic deterrence and reflects our ironclad commitment to the region.”

These 10 cities remain calm — even in July, Putin’s efforts to stop Ukraine’s grain exports are ‘disturbing,’ GOP lawmaker says

“We’re not here to incite or to… sting the bear. This is a further deepening of our cooperation with South Korea” and something that was announced earlier this year, she added.

The new tensions with Pyongyang come as Washington tries to negotiate the release of a US soldier who “voluntarily” crossed the North Korean border from South Korea.

The soldier, Pvt. 2nd Class Travis King, had been released from a South Korean prison and was facing further disciplinary action in the United States when he rushed across the border and has not been seen or heard from since. Biden administration officials say they don’t know King’s whereabouts in the country because North Korea has not responded to any outreach from the United States.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/policy/defense/4108863-north-korea-makes-nuclear-threat-over-us-sub-in-south-korea/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos