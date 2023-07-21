Israel Allows Entry of American Palestinians and Wants US Visa Waiver | News from the occupied West Bank





The United States has previously blocked Israel from joining its Visa Waiver Program, citing its differential treatment of some US citizens.

Israel will allow all US citizens, including Palestinian Americans living in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip, to enter the country for the purpose of obtaining visa-free travel for Israelis in the United States.

The change was introduced on Thursday, after US Ambassador Thomas Nides and Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who is currently visiting the United States, signed a reciprocal agreement on the issue a day earlier, according to an Israeli statement.

Full implementation of the program will apply to any U.S. citizen, including those with dual citizenship, U.S. residents of Judea and Samaria [the occupied West Bank] and American residents of the Gaza Strip, according to the statement.

The US has previously blocked Israel from joining its Visa Waiver Program (VWP), citing its differential treatment of some US citizens.

US officials will monitor the changes over a six-week period and make a decision on Israel’s entry into the VWP by September 30, according to US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.

During this period, they will also see whether Palestinian Americans and other Arab Americans are disproportionately scrutinized by Israeli security, as has often been the case, with Palestinians and Arabs often finding themselves facing additional checks and strict restrictions.

Restrictions lifted?

Sources told Reuters news agency on condition of anonymity last month that the changes will allow Palestinian Americans from the West Bank to enter and exit Israel’s Ben-Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, whereas in the past they had to travel to neighboring Jordan, cross the occupied West Bank by land and face restrictions if they sought to enter Israel.

They will also be able to use new online Israeli forms to request entry into Israel at crossing points in the West Bank.

American Palestinians making the trip will be able to stay in Israel for up to 90 days, a US official said.

People participating in the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement that calls for a boycott, divestment or sanction of Israel will not be restricted from entering, a source told Reuters.

The Arab American Institute Foundation estimates that there are 122,500–220,000 Palestinian Americans, with an official US estimate that around 45,000–60,000 live in the West Bank.

US-Israeli relations have been relatively tense in recent months, as Washington criticizes Israeli abuses against Palestinians and worries about plans by the far-right Israeli government to overhaul the justice system.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/7/20/israel-to-allow-palestinian-americans-entry-wants-us-visa-waiver The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos