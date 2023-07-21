UK by-election results: Labor defeats Tories in Selby and Ainsty, but falls short in Uxbridge | by-election





Labor overturned Conservative majorities with 20,000 votes in Selby and Ainsty, while the Liberal Democrats also picked up their biggest victory in a by-election, unseating the Tories in previously safe Somerton and Frome.

But in their glimmering hopes for the Conservatives, they clung to the Uxbridge and South Louislip seats previously held by Boris Johnson, preventing an expected Labor victory by just 495 votes.

Rishi Sunak, who visited Uxbridge on Friday morning, said the results showed Labor’s victory in the general election was not a done deal, but pollsters stressed that the overall shift away from the Conservatives was a clear message from voters.

Selby’s new MP is 25-year-old Keir Mather, a former fellow for Shadow Health Minister Wes Streeting, who won the Conservative Party by a large 4,161 votes by 23.7 percentage points.

Johnson’s Nigel Adams, who resigned as a Conservative MP last June, previously won the seat with a majority of more than 20,000.

Selby and Ainsty by-election results

Mather, 25, will be the baby of the house as the Commons’ youngest MP. In his victory speech, he said for the first time that thousands of votes had been won by Labor, and declared: In this campaign, we rewrote the rules for Labor to win.

The Liberal Democrats won victories in Somerton and Frome in primary elections sparked by the scandalous resignation of David Warburton. Sarah Dyke, Cabinet Member for Environment in the South Somerset Regional Council, won with the Conservatives a majority of 11,008.

The Green Party finished third in all three by-elections.

Conservative Party chairman Greg Hands told BBC Radio 4’s Today program that Uxbridge’s close victory did not necessarily mean doom for his party, given the current government’s long history of being punished in by-elections.

“We’re definitely going to listen to people and look at some of the reasons why,” he said. Equally, however, by-elections do not always predict general elections well.

Keir Mather becomes the youngest MP in the Commons after Labor’s historic Selby victory video.

But on the same program, poll expert Professor John Curtis said Hands was unrealistic and that the results showed the Conservatives were in a deep hole in the election, as the polls showed.

Sunak, joining victorious Conservative candidate Steve Tuckwell at a café in Uxbridge, said: Labor is acting as if it is already over. The folks at Uxbridge told them all otherwise.

The Uxbridge by-election shows that the general election is not a ‘done deal’.

Labor’s joy was particularly tempered by the failure to take over Uxbridge, with some in the party denouncing London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s decision to extend the Ultra-Low Emissions Zone (Ulez) pollution control scheme to areas outside the city, including Uxbridge, the region’s main Tory campaign.

Labor’s deputy leader Angela Rayner hinted that the party thinks Khan should reconsider its policies. She told BBC Breakfast: I think one of the things we have to reflect on today is not only the mood towards the Tories, but also the Uxbridge decision has to do with Ulez.

The Uxbridge results show that you can’t win elections if you don’t listen to voters.

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said the party’s victories in Somerton and Frome showed a clear return to the West.

In Uxbridge and South Ruislip, the Conservative to Labor share of the vote moved 6.7 percentage points. Labor needed a 7.6 point swing to hold the position.

Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election results

The by-election was prompted by Johnson’s shock resignation after the House Privileges Committee recommended a long-term suspension for willfully misleading Congress about a closed party on Downing Street.

In Selby, the Conservatives blamed Adams for the defeat. Andrew Jones Harrogate and Naresborough, who oversaw much of the Conservative campaign in Selby, said people were really disappointed that Adams had resigned in a hurry when he couldn’t win the Senate seat. It was the main talking point at the door, he insisted.

The Liberal Democrats secured four seats from the Conservatives in this by-election after victories in Chesham, Amersham and North Shropshire in 2021 and Tiberton and Honiton last year.

In his victory speech at Somerset, Dyke thanked lifelong Conservative voters for turning to the Lib Dems for the first time.

Somerset and Frome by-election results

The Liberal Democrats won 21,187 votes with a 28-point swing, while the Conservatives received 10,179 votes and 26 per cent of the vote, their worst result in the seat’s history. The Greens came in third, Reform Britain fourth and Labor fifth.

Labor secured two seats in the by-election following the 2019 general election after winning Wakefield in 2022.

Labor’s victory in Selby exceeded the 12-point swing across the country needed for the party to gain an overall majority in the next general election, and the 16-point swing suggested by recent opinion polls.

According to Sky election analysts Dr Hannah Bunting and Professor Will Jennings, getting Selby set a record for a majority that Labor overturned in a by-election. The highest majority the party has previously overturned in a by-election was 14,654 in Mid Staffordshire more than 30 years ago.

Of the three by-elections, turnout was highest in Uxbridge and South Ruislip, with 46.11% of voters voting. It was 44.12% in Somerton and 44.77% in Selby.

