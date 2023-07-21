Russia steps up strikes on Ukrainian grain ports as US warns of ship attacks





Russia stepped up its aerial assaults on Ukrainian ports critical to the world’s food supply on Thursday, as the White House warned that the Kremlin had mined shipping routes and could set the stage for attacks on commercial shipping vessels.

Moscow has already warned shipping companies that they now cross the Russian blockade in the Black Sea at their own risk and could be treated as military targets. The warning came days after Russia pulled out of a multinational deal that had allowed desperately needed Ukrainian grain to hit the world market.

In a further sign of rising tensions, Ukraine issued its own warning on Thursday: Ships heading to Russian ports or to ports in occupied Ukraine, the Defense Ministry said, will now be considered to be carrying military goods, with all the corresponding risks.

In Washington, a White House official accused Moscow at a press conference of engaging in a false flag operation to implicate Ukraine if Russia attacked a ship. The waters where Russia is believed to have placed the mines are in an area already mined by Ukraine to deter an amphibious assault.

White House official John Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council, pointed to Russia’s release a day earlier of a video showing what it claims was the detection and detonation of a Ukrainian sea mine.

Rather, we believe it is a coordinated effort to justify any attacks on civilian shipping in the Black Sea and then blame them on Ukraine, Kirby said.

Despite Moscow’s own warnings to shipping equipment, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov denied on Thursday that he intended to attack civilian ships, according to state media.

Ukrainian ports weren’t the only place where Russia and its allies were flexing their muscles.

A week and a half after Sweden secured a deal to join NATO, whose expansion angered the Kremlin, Belarus, a close Russian ally, said Thursday that mercenaries from the Russian Wagner Group were training troops on the border with Poland, a member of the Western military alliance.

And President Vladimir V. Putin visited the Russian city of Murmansk, which Russian media say is near the border of NATO’s newest member, Finland.

The grain deal, reached last summer, was perhaps the only bright spot in a bleak year and a half of conflict, easing the threat of famine in countries dependent on Ukrainian exports. With the apparent disappearance of the agreements, wheat prices have soared, jumping 12% since Monday.

Regardless of the ferocity of the positions on both sides, analysts said widespread hostilities in the Black Sea appeared unlikely.

The Russians’ main aim is to undermine Ukraine’s economy, and if they could do that without firing a shot, they would be delighted, said Sidharth Kaushal, a sea power researcher at the Royal United Services Institute, a London-based defense and security research group.

The basic calculus for Russia, he said, has not changed: to harm Ukraine’s economy and free itself from Western sanctions without escalating a war it is already stumbling in.

You could say that’s a display of weakness in the broader strategic sense, right? said Mr. Kaushal. The need to focus on things like the erosion of Ukraine’s economy reflects the fact that they cannot advance on the ground as they thought they could at this time last year.

The Russian strategy is to use threats to commercial shipping to raise insurance premiums, hoping that financial woes will halt grain shipments and force the West to make concessions on some of the sanctions that are stifling Russian trade, analysts said.

Now it’s about whether commercial ships are likely to transit the Black Sea, what the insurance premiums might be and whether Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky will be able to find alternative routes for the country’s grain.

Prior to the grain deal, Ukraine increased its exports by truck, rail and river barge. Now that grain is once again stuck in ports, it will most likely still be able to export most of its wheat, maize, barley and sunflower seeds via alternative routes, Rabobank, a Dutch bank, said on Thursday. But the cost of transport will become more expensive and rail infrastructure will be more exposed to Russian attacks, experts said.

Since pulling out of the grain deal on Monday, Russia has launched a series of attacks on the Ukrainian port cities of Odessa and Mykolaiv, some appearing to target grain export infrastructure, Ukrainian officials said.

In Chornomorsk, just south of Odessa, 60,000 tons of grain waiting to be loaded onto ships were destroyed, according to Ukraine’s agriculture minister. That’s enough to feed more than 270,000 people for a year, according to the World Food Programme.

Josep Borrell Fontelles, the European Union’s top diplomat, said Russia not only pulled out of the grain deal, but was also burning the grain.

What we already know is that this will create a big, huge food crisis around the world, he told reporters ahead of an EU meeting in Brussels.

On Thursday, both ports were hit again.

At least 19 people, including a child, were injured in Mykolaiv, a short distance from an estuary off the Black Sea, after an explosion sparked a fire in a residential building, according to Vitaly Kim, the head of the regional military administration.

Nearby Odessa, already reeling from two nights of some of the biggest assaults on the city since the start of the war, was again targeted, resulting in a large fire in the city center, according to the regional military administrator. At least one person has been found dead under the rubble of a destroyed building, Odessa regional governor Oleh Kiper said in a message on the Telegram messaging app.

The US warning about Russian actions in the Black Sea was somewhat reminiscent of those the White House issued in the months leading up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, when officials repeatedly said there were signs of an impending attack in hopes of averting it. They later took a similar approach when it emerged that China was considering supplying Russia with weapons for war.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Mr Kirby, the spokesman for the National Security Council, said: We felt it was important to issue this warning and clarify what we were seeing and what we think Russia is really up to here.

Reporting was provided by Matthew Mpoke Bigg, Victoria Kim, Ivan Nechepurenko and Jenny Gross.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/07/20/world/europe/russia-ukraine-ports-mines.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos