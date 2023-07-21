UK by-election results: Conservatives 1-2





Britain’s Conservatives suffered a landslide defeat in a race that previously held two safe seats in parliament, but narrowly avoided losing a third primary in Friday’s election results, which signaled an ominous sign for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s political future.

The leading opposition Labor Party has won its biggest by-election victory since 1945 in Selby and Ainsty in northern Yorkshire. This took a dramatic turn of fortune as the Conservatives suffered a worrying defeat in a region that had led them to a national victory three years earlier.

The centrist Liberal Democrats won huge victories in Somerton and Frome, another former Conservative stronghold in southwest England, revealing more cracks in what has long been the center of Conservative voters.

But the Conservatives avoided sweeping by a narrow hold on Uxbridge and South Louislip on London’s northwest fringes, areas that former Prime Minister Boris Johnson had represented.

For Mr Sunak, weighed down by a cost-of-living crisis and a scandal involving Johnson and other Tories, the victory at Uxbridge is likely an outlier driven by the unpopular scheme of London Labor Mayor Sadiq Khan.

Analysts said the other two races are a better gauge of Britain’s anti-incumbent mood after 13 years of Conservative rule, and provided a preview of the general election Mr Sunak should call by January 2025.

Voters in the Tory bastions of northern and southern England strongly oppose the Conservatives, suggesting that the Tories will lose to Labor in the next general election if there are no significant changes in the political landscape in the coming months.

No matter how hard they try for Uxbridge, Conservative MPs will know in their hearts that this has been a very bad night for their party, said Tim Bale, a political science professor at Queen Mary University of London.

He said Labor’s victory in one district and Liberal Democrats’ victory in another suggested that people were voting tactically to increase their odds of defeating the Conservatives.

Voters now have a pretty good idea of ​​which opposition they should support if they want to get rid of the government next year, Bale said.

A by-election occurs when a seat in the House of Representatives becomes vacant between general elections. The race was sparked by the departure of Mr. Johnson, who was reprimanded by his colleagues for misleading them about attending the lockdown party. Mr. Selby and Ainsty. Nigel Adams, a close ally of the Johnsons; David Warburton of Somerton and Frome who admitted to using cocaine.

Voting took place on Thursday and the results were tallied all night and by early Friday. When I visited Uxbridge in the morning, Mr. Sunak tried to make a good impression with the results.

Midterm by-elections are always difficult for current governments, he told Sky News. They rarely win.

Such was the fear of annihilation, which was rumored that Mr. Sunak may have entered into a hasty cabinet reshuffle on Friday. But the split decision appears to have given the prime minister ample political breathing room to put on hold for the time being. And that came a week after better-than-expected economic news on inflation.

Still, for Labor, Selby and Ainsty’s victory was one of the most striking in decades. The party’s candidate, Keir Mather, overturned the largest Conservative majority in a by-election since 1945 and saw a wide swing in the vote. At 25, Mr. Mather will become the youngest member of the House of Representatives.

“This is a historic result that shows that people are looking at Labor and seeing a transformed party that is fully focused on the priorities of working people with an ambitious and pragmatic plan,” Labor leader Keir Starmer said.

For the Liberal Democrats, Somerton and Frome’s victories were far more impressive numerically. Somerset MP Sarah Dyke overturned a Conservative majority of more than 19,000 to win the seat by 11,008 votes.

In Uxbridge, there was a slight swing in the vote from Conservatives to Labor. But Conservative candidate Steve Tuckwell won by a slim margin of 495, saving Mr Sunak the honor of being the first Prime Minister since 1968 to lose three by-elections in one day.

In his victory speech, Mr. Tuckwell translates the results into Mr. London’s mayor, who is seeking to expand ultra-low emission zones across all boroughs in London, including Uxbridge. Mr. Tuckwell campaigned against the unpopular scheme among owners of old cars.

Mr. Sunak drew a different conclusion, arguing that the result left open the possibility of still being in power in the next election.

Westminsters have been acting as if the next election is over, he told Uxbridge. Labor is acting as if it is already over. The folks at Uxbridge told them all otherwise.

Uxbridge seemed to prove the adage that all politics is local, but opposition victories in Yorkshire and south-west England suggested that the broader trend in British politics was still firmly against the Conservatives. In national opinion polls, Labor led the Conservatives by nearly 20 percentage points, and Mr Sunak’s approval rating fell to its lowest level during his tenure.

The Conservatives face a real threat of being removed from power for the first time in 14 years as the UK is gripped by persistently high inflation, a recession and widespread labor unrest.

While Britain shares its economic problems with the rest of the world in the wake of the pandemic and Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Conservatives have amplified the problem through policy blunders and political turmoil that culminated in the short and rocky tenure of its predecessor, Liz Truss.

She proposed sweeping but unfunded tax cuts that stunned financial markets and precipitated her own downfall after 44 days in office. Mr Sunak put Mr Truss’s fall agenda on hold and restored the UK’s financial stability. But her legacy has been the poisoned chalice for Mr. Sunak and his fellow Tories, along with many of the British electorate.

The Liz Truss episode has really damaged their reputation for economic power, and that will be very difficult to regain, Professor Bale said.

Recent UK elections have brought talk of a major political realignment, with candidates emphasizing values ​​and cultural issues. But analysts said the election was dominated by a cost-of-living crisis, a dining table problem that has hurt the Conservative Party, which has been in power for more than a decade.

By winning Selby and Ainsty, Labor hopes to show that it has regained the confidence of voters in the so-called red wall areas where it once dominated but lost to the Conservatives in 2019.

Somerton and Frome were tests of the Tories stronghold in the southern heartland known as the Blue Wall. They have been under pressure from the resurgence of the Liberal Democrats, who have benefited from voters strategically voting for whoever is best suited to defeat the Conservative candidate, as Mr Bale has suggested.

This time the contest also served as a reminder of Mr. Johnson’s toxic legacy. When he resigned from Congress last month, his ally, Mr. Adams, resigned after he did not get the senator seat as expected.

Mr Warburton’s problems were his own, but they reminded voters of the cloud of scandal that has enveloped the Conservative Party over the past few years. Other Conservative MPs have been embroiled in allegations of sexual misconduct, financial improprieties and improper lobbying of the government.

Voting expert Robert Hayward, who is also a Conservative member of the House of Lords, says this will probably end a chapter in the story of Boris Johnson’s influence on British politics. But he added that finishing the whole book was another matter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/07/20/world/europe/uk-elections-sunak-conservatives.html

