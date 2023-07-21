US says Ukraine’s use of cluster bombs against Russia effective | Russo-Ukrainian War





The White House national security spokesman said controversial bombs supplied by the United States were being used against Russian military positions.

Controversial cluster munitions supplied by the United States are being used effectively by Ukrainian forces in their counteroffensive against the Russian invasion, a senior Washington defense official has said.

We’ve had some early feedback from the Ukrainians, and they’re using it quite effectively, White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Thursday.

They use them appropriately, they use them effectively, Kirby said, adding that additional details could be obtained from Ukraine.

Kirby also said that US-supplied cluster bombs, which are banned by more than 120 countries, were impacting Russian defensive formations and the maneuvers of Russian forces.

Citing an unnamed Ukrainian source, the Washington Post newspaper reported on Thursday that Kyiv forces are using cluster munitions against well-fortified Russian positions that have slowed Ukraine’s summer offensive.

According to the Washington Post, Russian frontline positions in eastern and southern Ukraine, which successfully slowed down the Ukrainian counteroffensive, were heavily mined with anti-tank and anti-personnel mines and tripwires in areas between 4.8 km and 16 km deep (3 to 10 miles).

Cluster munitions are being used to break through Russian trenches, a Ukrainian military official told the newspaper.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a Washington-based think tank, said Thursday that Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak reiterated that the Ukrainian counteroffensive would be slow and difficult, but would prevent Russian forces from regaining the initiative on the battlefield.

#Ukraine’s #counteroffensive against invading #Russia has huge ramifications for the future of global security.

Follow and support #ISW as we explain the strategic implications of #UkraineWar. https://t.co/zKMBVh2Ty3 pic.twitter.com/4cEL4sw8eI

ISW (@TheStudyofWar) July 21, 2023

The United States and Ukraine have received widespread criticism for supplying and using cluster munitions on the battlefield which have been banned by many countries due to the long-term risks posed to civilians.

Human Rights Watch said earlier this month that Russia has used cluster munitions extensively, causing many civilian deaths and serious injuries, while Ukrainian rocket attacks using cluster munitions on the then Russian-occupied town of Izyumin in 2022 killed at least eight civilians and injured 15 others.

A man walks past an unexploded tail section of a 300mm rocket, which appeared to contain cluster bombs, after a bombardment in Lysychansk, Lugansk region, Ukraine, in April 2022 [File: Anatolii Stepanov/AFP]

The rights group said Kyiv and Moscow should stop using these indiscriminate weapons that have killed civilians.

Cluster munitions typically release large numbers of small bombs that can kill indiscriminately over a wide area, and those that do not explode pose a danger for decades.

Following confirmation that the United States was supplying the banned weapons to Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said his forces would also use cluster munitions, although military experts believe the Kremlin has already deployed such munitions in its war against Ukraine.

Ukraine has pledged to use cluster bombs only to dislodge concentrations of enemy Russian soldiers, but each side has accused the other of already using cluster bombs in the conflict.

Reuters news agency reported on Thursday that on the front line near Kupiansk, a rail hub that Ukraine recaptured last month in eastern Kharvik region, a Ukrainian artillery unit commander said his forces had received new cluster munitions and could start firing them soon: possibly today or tomorrow.

Although the use of cluster bombs does not violate international law, their use against civilians can be a violation, and a convention banning their use has been joined by more than 120 countries. Signatory countries have undertaken not to use, produce, transfer or stockpile weapons and to destroy those in their inventories.

The United States, Russia and Ukraine have not signed this agreement.

