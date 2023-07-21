USWNT World Cup Camp Report: USA Takes Vietnam Seriously





Jeff Carlisle, American Football CorrespondentJul 21, 2023

CloseJeff Carlisle covers MLS and the US national team for ESPN FC.

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — The United States Women’s National Team arrived at the 2023 Women’s World Cup 10 days ago. The players talked about the environment, their teammates and how they fill the days. Now, with less than 24 hours to go until their first game, they finally have an opponent to talk to, namely World Cup debutants Vietnam.

Manager Mai Duc Chung’s side are something of a wild card, having qualified out of the Asian Confederation via playoffs at the expense of Chinese Taipei and Thailand. Their recent friendly results have been a hodgepodge; there’s no shame in losing to Germany 2-1, a match in which the Golden Star Women Warriors showed improved organization and defensive discipline. But that was followed by a 2-0 loss to New Zealand and a 9-0 hammering away at Spain behind closed doors.

What version of Vietnam does the United States expect? USA manager Vlatko Andonovski clearly consults his ‘Worst Case Scenario Handbook’.

“We are preparing to see the best Vietnamese team that has ever been on the pitch, and if that’s the team we saw against Germany, that’s what we’re preparing for,” Andonovski said in the pre-match press conference. “And in the end I hope we have a good result. I hope we finish the game and win the game with several goals, but we won’t know until the game is over. All we can do is just prepare as best we can to be ready.”

American players are of the same opinion.

“You can’t take them for granted,” striker Lynn Williams said of Vietnam. “I think every opponent we face, it’s going to be tough. Every single [team] is qualified for the World Cup, so there you go.”

Vietnam has no illusions about the magnitude of its task. Mai referred to the fact that Vietnam are the lowest-ranked team in the tournament, while the United States are ranked first. And while he stressed his team are here to learn, they don’t intend to be pushovers either.

“USA are a very, very strong team. It’s like a mountain,” Mai said at Friday’s press conference via a translator. “But that doesn’t mean we’re going to give up. We’ll have very appropriate tactics to minimize goals and minimize injuries. And if we can score goals, that will be great.”

Striker Huynh Nhu added: “At the moment, no fear at all. … I believe that all my comrades and friends [are] the same; without fear.”

Vietnam is expected to sit deep, defend vigorously and then try to hit the US in the counterattack via Huynh. It was an approach the United States struggled to manage in their last friendly against Wales before the World Cup, when it took two second-half goals from Trinity Rodman to finally claim victory. But Williams said the United States had to be ready for anything.

Preparations for the USWNT are well underway, but this team is careful to take Vietnam seriously and not get too far ahead of themselves. Brad Smith/USSF/Getty Images for the USSF

“I think they’re going to play a different style than what we’re probably used to,” she said. “So it’s just our ability to adapt. Obviously every opponent that we face – we watch them, and then half the time it’s not what we’ve scouted. So trusting yourself and being able to adapt on the fly and trusting that somebody behind you sees something and talks about it. What we’ve talked about a lot is just sticking to our game plan, what makes us great, and then also having the ability to fit into the game.”

Four years ago, the United States faced Thailand in their opener and went on a mad dash to victory 13-0. American defender Crystal Dunn recalls that the two teams met on the last day of the first series of matches. The Americans were pushed back and ready to be let go, which resulted in an unbalanced score. This time around, the Americans’ first match will be on day three of the tournament.

“I think it does the trick, we have the same excitement,” Dunn said. “Everyone always asks us about the Netherlands and Portugal. I’m like, ‘We have Vietnam. We have to finish this game before we even consider talking about the second game.’ And I think we’re all focused on that first game, that first kick-off.”

Vietnam’s recent results, not to mention the USA’s significant advantage in speed and size, have only added another layer of expectation that fans will see an equally uneven scoreline on Saturday. But Dunn and his teammates are determined to eliminate that kind of noise. In 2019, Americans were good at creating a bubble that minimized outside distractions and the expectations of others; this same approach is applied this time. Against Vietnam, getting all three points is the goal, no matter how it goes.

“In a World Cup versus friendly context, it’s really about getting the job done, moving on and tweaking the little things along the way,” Dunn said. “But obviously we’re going to try to do our best, and that doesn’t always have to translate into a 13-0 win. Sometimes you can play well and a team defends with all their hearts. And I think that’s something we have to anticipate against Vietnam.”

Four years ago against Thailand, the United States took heat for seemingly over-the-top celebrations as the goals piled up. Williams, who at 30 endured a long wait to make it to her first World Cup, said if she made it onto the scoresheet she wouldn’t hold back.

“You have to remember: it’s the group stage, so goal difference counts,” she said. “And secondly, I think you take away the ability of people to celebrate maybe their first World Cup goals. And I just don’t think we’d ever see that on the men’s side like, ‘Don’t celebrate.’ I think the sportiest thing we can do is to treat Vietnam, if we are in that position, like any other opponent we would face.”

