What will happen to Pvt. Travis T. King in North Korea?





North Korea has yet to respond to the mystery surrounding the decision of US Army soldiers to cross the inter-Korean border on Tuesday, and it may not comment on the matter for days or even months.

While North Korea has yet to acknowledge detaining Private Travis T. King, given its past practices with other American detainees, much of its response will likely be determined by Mr. Kings’ motive.

American soldiers who deserted in North Korea in the past were accepted as defectors who renounced capitalist ideology and were allowed by authorities in Pyongyang, the North Korean capital, to live in the country. Americans charged with illegal entry are detained and sometimes released and deported, or prosecuted and sentenced to forced labor.

Whatever the scenario, North Korea has treated these Americans as propaganda tools against the United States and in some cases has attempted to use them as bargaining chips in negotiations with Washington, which has no official diplomatic ties to the North.

The Pentagon said only that Mr. King crossed the inter-Korean border into North Korea voluntarily and without permission while on a group tour of the Joint Security Area, or Panmunjom, which sits in the middle of the demilitarized zone separating North and South.

The United States and North Korea are still technically at war, and relations between the two have soured since diplomacy between President Donald J. Trump and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un collapsed in 2019.

Mr King, 23, had been posted to South Korea as a member of the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division. After being released earlier this month from a South Korean detention center, where he spent time on assault charges, he was escorted by US military personnel to Incheon International Airport outside Seoul on Monday to board a plane bound for the United States, where he faced further disciplinary action.

He never got on the plane. Instead, he took a tourist bus to Panmunjom the next day.

Private King fled to North Korea during a tour of the demilitarized zone on Tuesday, a day after he was supposed to travel to a base in the United States for punishment. Credit…Morry Gash/Family Photo, via Associated Press

U.S. officials said Thursday they had no information on Private King’s whereabouts or condition and had not spoken to North Korean authorities about the episode.

John F. Kirby, a spokesman for the National Security Council, said the administration was doing everything possible to determine the soldiers’ condition and that it was clear we wanted to see him safely and quickly returned to the United States and to his family.

Mr Kirby told reporters that the United States had not ruled out the possibility that the soldier was trying to defect.

We just weren’t in a position to know what the motivation was at the moment, Mr Kirby said, adding: We couldn’t talk to him.

In the North, American detainees have endured extensive interrogations and are often forced to participate in government-sponsored press conferences where they apologize for hostile acts and show exaggerated contrition. Detainees who were later released said such apologies were often written by the North Korean government.

American soldiers who deserted or defected through the DMZ sometimes appeared in propaganda films and were even allowed to raise families in the country.

Until the 1970s, when American soldiers defected, North Korea held welcome rallies in Pyongyang, where officials gave them flowers and gifts like a house, while soldiers denounced American imperialism, Ahn Chan-il, a North Korean defector living in Seoul, told The New York Times on Thursday.

But, Ahn added, ordinary North Koreans generally had no contact with these American soldiers and only saw them in propaganda films, where they were portrayed as bad American military officers during the Korean War.

American defectors are very helpful to North Korean filmmakers because no matter how hard they try to make Korean actors look like Americans, they don’t look like Americans, Ahn said. Given that North Korea lacks Americans to launch its films, Private King could prove to be a valuable asset.

The last time an American soldier deserted in North Korea was in 1982. In the past, most, if not all, of the American soldiers who fled to the country were white. Mr King, however, is black, which some North Korean defectors living in South Korea say could influence how he is treated.

North Korea is a deeply racist country, said Ahn Myeong-cheol, a former North Korean soldier who lives in the South. It’s hard to imagine how North Korea would use a black soldier for propaganda purposes.

Cheong Seong-chang, a senior fellow at the Sejong Institute, a think tank in South Korea, suggested that Pyongyang might try to use Mr. King to portray the United States as a divided and racist society while trying to extract as much information about the U.S. military as possible from him.

North Korea, which has not completely lowered its guard against the coronavirus, is extremely wary of foreigners entering its territory. When it found a South Korean fisheries official adrift in its waters in 2020, soldiers shot him and the South accused him of burning his body for fear of infection.

North Korea’s border is still closed, and its continued pandemic restrictions make it unlikely that Pyongyang will invite a high-level US delegation to the country to pick up Mr King, as it has with some former US detainees, Mr Cheong added.

North Korea could deport him at some point, he said. From the available information, it seems unlikely that Private King defected to the North because he fell in love with the North Korean system. More likely, he fled north to avoid punishment.

In South Korea, some have expressed disbelief at Kings’ decision to flee north, as well as possible security lapses in the Joint Security Area.

I understand he was afraid to go to the United States to face his punishment, but he might get stuck in North Korea, said Lee Jay-hyung, a 35-year-old consultant in Seoul. It was a stupid move.

Jin Yu Young contributed reporting from Seoul, and John Ismay and Michael D. Shear from Washington.

