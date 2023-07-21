Skills Training UK on the brink of bankruptcy





More than 200 jobs are at risk if bankruptcy proceeds.

More than 200 jobs are at risk if bankruptcy proceeds.

More information on this topic Recent articles

FE Week understands that renowned independent training provider Skills Training UK is on the verge of collapse.

A national supplier with centers in the West Midlands, London and the southeast could file for bankruptcy and go into liquidation next week, losing more than 200 jobs.

Employees have been told that they do not have to return to work this afternoon as their boss is having crunch talks with liquidators. A final decision on the future of the business is expected early next week.

Earlier this month, Skills Training UK was one of several high-profile training providers that missed out on National Adult Education Budget (AEB) contracts in the Education and Skills Funding Agency’s most recent procurement. The family holds transfer agreements in London and South Yorkshire.

The company also had a trainee scheme as part of its portfolio, a government program that was scrapped by ministers earlier this year. The 16-19 allocation for 2022/23 was $4.2 million.

On apprenticeships, Skills Training UK started 820 apprentices on 21/22 and 550 in the first three quarters of 22/23. According to DfE data, the number of apprentices has gradually declined from a peak of 1310 in 2018/19.

Ofsted last inspected the supplier in 2017 and judged it ‘good’ overall.

Skills Training UK posted a loss of 3.5 million on its account for 2022/23, down from a profit of 1.2 million the previous year. Sales also fell from 18 million to 10.3 million, attributed to the coronavirus pandemic, economic hardship and high fixed costs.

Provider cash pots also disappeared last year from 2.2 million the previous year. Skills Training was overdrawn by over 6,000.

Skills Training also decided not to pay a dividend given the company’s lackluster performance. It paid a dividend of $3.9 million in the previous year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://feweek.co.uk/skills-training-uk-on-brink-of-insolvency/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos