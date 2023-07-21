Major strikes loom in the US labor market





The labor movement in the United States is enjoying an unusually active time, with up to four high-profile strikes possible and a level of coordination between separate unions that experts say has been lacking in recent years.

In May, the Writers Guild of America, which represents screenwriters for film and television, went on strike, followed last week by the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA). The combination of the two resulted in an almost complete shutdown of film and television production in the United States.

While industrial action in Hollywood has grabbed the headlines, its daily impact on the average American has been limited. That won’t be the case if two other major unions, both in contract negotiations right now, find themselves on the picket lines.

The United Auto Workers (UAW) union is negotiating with automakers General Motors, Ford and Stellantis, the so-called Big Three, to try to avoid a strike that could lead to the resignation of hundreds of thousands of autoworkers. Meanwhile, the Teamsters union is in talks with shipping giant United Parcel Service over its contract with delivery drivers. A strike by one or both would be deeply felt across the United States.

FILE – Members of the Writers Guild of America picket outside Fox Studios, May 2, 2023, in Los Angeles.

Changing atmosphere

The labor movement in the United States has been in a period of prolonged decline for several decades. In the mid-20th century, a full third of American workers belonged to unions, and it was not uncommon in any given year to see thousands of strikes, with millions of workers in multiple industries walking off the job for a time.

In 1974, at the height of union action, the federal government counted 6,074 individual strikes across the country, according to data compiled by Judith Stepan-Norris and Jasmine Kerrissey for their recent book, Union Booms and Busts: The Ongoing Fight Over the US Labor Movement.

This began to decline in the 1980s, as legal protections for employers grew stronger and the courts became less favorable to workers. Strikes increasingly ended in little or no benefits for the workers involved, while many lost an important source of income for the duration of their work stoppages. Union membership plummeted, and in 2014 the United States had only 68 total strikes. Today, union members make up only about 6% of American workers.

FILE – University of California, San Diego scholars walk out as thousands of UC campus workers strike for improved wages and working conditions, in San Diego November 14, 2022.

Possible reversal

Stepan-Norris, a professor emeritus of sociology at the University of California-Irvine, told VOA that multiple factors appear to be driving the movement in 2023. She said the coronavirus pandemic and a trend of people leaving the workforce, called by many the Great Resignation, have changed the dynamic significantly.

This gave more power to the workers. You had a stronger labor market with low unemployment, Stepan-Norris said.

Also, she said, they had the example of some recent successful strikes. Last year, for example, academics led a massive strike against the University of California system, which resulted in major concessions for workers.

Other workers are looking around and seeing that these strikes are starting to show progress for people, and so other workers feel like they can do it too, she said. That’s not to say any of these new strikes are directly related to that, it’s just kind of atmosphere [of success] that surrounds them.

Horizontal solidarity

Susan Schurman, who teaches labor studies and labor relations at Rutgers University, told VOA that during recent labor actions, she saw a dynamic at play that hasn’t been present recently: inter-union cooperation.

The last time the Writers Guild went on strike, SAG-AFTRA didn’t even show up, Schurman said. This time I went to a few rallies in New York and the actors from the Actors Equity scene were there. Machinists [the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees] were there. The Teamsters were there. communication workers [of America] were there. The building trades were there.

We call it horizontal labor solidarity between unions, Schurman said. This is when hard work really pays off. It is important that you have what we call vertical solidarity, within your own union. You have to have that to go on strike. But it’s not enough. You have to have the support of the other unions.

Horizontal solidarity was commonplace in the mid-twentieth century, she said, but has not been a notable factor in union actions for several decades.

We haven’t seen this, as we see this summer, for a very long time, she said.

FILE – Members of the United Auto Workers march during the Labor Day Parade in Detroit, Michigan, September 2, 2019.

Autoworker conflict

The UAW has a long history of strikes to secure better contracts for its members, and current contracts with GM, Ford and Stellantis are all set to expire in September.

Shawn Fain, the leader of the UAW, announced last week that his 160,000 members are ready to lay down their tools and that responsibility for any work stoppages will rest with corporate management.

If the Big Three don’t give us our fair share, then they are choosing to punch themselves and have not been afraid to act, he told reporters last week.

In a sign of the acrimony of the talks, Fain broke with tradition and refused to meet with company leaders for a public handshake while negotiations were underway, as other UAW leaders have done in the past.

The automakers themselves have said they want to reach a deal, but stress that they are trying to remake their businesses for a world in which electric vehicles are set to replace many of the gas-powered cars and trucks they currently produce. They warn that the transition will bring inevitable disruption to their workforce.

FILE – Jessica Ray is moving UPS deliveries, including baby food and diapers for her child, to her apartment on May 12, 2023 in New York City. Ray relies on delivery for almost everything and worries about delays in delivery if UPS workers strike.

Teamsters and UPS

The Teamsters union represents 340,000 UPS workers set to strike on August 1. Contract talks, which broke down in early July and restarted only this week, focus on workers’ compensation.

A key point is that as the labor market has tightened over the past year, the company has been forced to increase the starting salaries it offers in order to attract more workers. However, it also failed to raise the salaries of many of its most experienced workers. This means that some UPS employees with years of seniority earn salaries equivalent to those of new hires.

A strike by UPS workers could be economically damaging, with think tank Anderson Economic Group estimating that a 10-day work stoppage would cost more than $7 billion when workers lost wages, lost company profits and damage to UPS customers combined.

In a statement accompanying the announcement of its return to the bargaining table, the delivery company stressed the need for a quick resolution to the issue.

We are ready to increase our wages and benefits, but we must work quickly to finalize a fair deal that provides certainty for our customers, employees and businesses across the country, he said.

