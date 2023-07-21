UK ambassador to Ukraine denounces Zelensky for being ‘sarcastic’ in Sky News interview days before sack | world news





Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy fired the British ambassador days after criticizing the president on Sky News.

Vadym Prystaiko was fired this morning after a little over three years in the job in London.

Zelenskyy fires British ambassador – live update

A diplomatic source told the PA News Agency that Pristajko was fired after openly criticizing Zelensky.

In an interview with Sky News’ Kay Burley last week, he labeled the president’s “sarcastic” response to calls for greater appreciation for Western support as unsound.

Wallis and Zelensky spat

This came after UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace expressed dissatisfaction with Zelensky’s continued requests for military assistance.

At a NATO summit in Lithuania, he said, “The UK is not an ‘Amazon’ service delivering arms to Ukraine.”

Mr. Zelensky later said:

“We can wake up in the morning and thank the minister. Let him write to me and tell me how to thank him.”

Zelensky’s reaction ‘not healthy’

Mr Prystaiko distanced himself from the President’s reaction in an interview with Kay Burley.

“I believe it responded with some sarcasm,” he said. “I don’t believe this sarcasm is wholesome.

“There is no need to show the Russians that there is something between us.

“They need to know we’re working together.

“When problems arise, Ben [Wallace] He can call me and tell me anything he wants.”

Read more: Can Ukraine win the war? Or are we kidding?

Prystaiko’s long political career

In addition to being dismissed from her British ambassadorship, Mr Pristaiko was also removed from her post as Ukraine’s representative to the International Maritime Organization.

Before being appointed to London in July 2020, he spent 20 years in Kyiv’s foreign policy department.

He has served in embassies and consulates around the world, including in Australia, Canada and the United States, and was NATO’s missionary to Ukraine in 2017.

Pristaiko also served as the President’s Foreign Policy Advisor and Deputy Chief of Staff.

Pristaiko has been very effective as the Ukrainian special envoy.

Deborah Haynes

Security and Defense Editor

@haynesdeborah

Sources told me it was the comments the ambassador made on Sky’s Kay Burley show that factored in the decision to fire him.

That’s a big shame because the Ukrainian ambassador to the UK has been a very strong and important supporter of Ukraine’s efforts to get more weapons.

He is always traveling to address officials and other ambassadors here in London. He’s getting really good reviews. He was very effective as an envoy to Ukraine.

All these episodes happened at the NATO summit in Lithuania. Now outgoing Defense Secretary Ben Wallace was talking to reporters.

I asked him about the failure of NATO to give Ukraine a timeframe for joining the alliance, which President Zelensky has long requested.

I asked if the defense secretary was concerned that this could affect front-line morale. Ben Wallace said he wasn’t worried about it.

But he began a monologue about how Ukrainians should show their gratitude, and he did mention the fact that they should show their gratitude to Britain. But apparently they say thank you when you get the weapon.

It’s a broader view of the fact that certain countries, like the United States, have politicians who are not universally supportive of war, and that perhaps Ukrainians should be more diplomatically savvy when interacting with them.

But the fact that this has triggered an avalanche of potential events leading to the Ukrainian ambassador’s dismissal is highly unusual.

