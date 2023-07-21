UK house prices rebound ‘almost’, down by double digits





UK house prices won’t rebound after the slump, economists warned, as interest rates will remain higher than they have been in the past decade.

According to S&P Global Ratings, the average value of a UK home will fall by 12% from peak to trough by the end of 2024.

It warned that a strong recovery is unlikely as mortgage holders and buyers will continue to face higher real costs of borrowing for the foreseeable future.

UK house prices are predicted to fall by 6.6% in 2023 and another 4.9% next year. After that, S&P expects the market to stagnate, only growing at 1.4% and 3% in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

The worst of the pain of higher interest rates is yet to come, the S&P warned, and the pressure will only intensify as higher rates continue to flow into the mortgage market, hurting homeowners who are exiting fixed-rate deals.

He said there was still some time before the mortgage pain peaked.

Even if rates start to fall after 2024, homeowners are unlikely to get bailout, said Boris Glass, chief economist at SP Global.

He said even if the central bank eases again, mortgage holders and potential buyers will continue to face higher real borrowing costs, which will take a larger share of the budget and moderate demand for the foreseeable future.

Moodys also predicts that UK house prices will fall to 10 per cent by the end of 2024 as mortgage rates soar and squeeze home affordability.

Moodys says Britain’s booming housing market will fall 4 per cent this year and 6 per cent in 2024, making the UK property sector the worst in the developed world.

Moodys Senior Vice President Madhavi Bokil said: We expect the Bank of England to maintain a tight monetary policy stance through 2024, given the responsibility to keep inflation down stubbornly high. The impact of interest rates on housing demand in the UK will therefore be severe and long-lasting.

Over 90% of all mortgage holders in the UK are on fixed terms between 2 and 5 years. Most homeowners haven’t yet experienced a jump in interest rates from 0.1% to 5% due to the length of their loans, but more than 1 million will need to renew their loans in the second half of this year.

