US Navy operationalizes drones in 4th Fleet exercise





WASHINGTON The U.S. Navy used aerial and surface drones throughout its two-week UNITAS 2023 naval exercise near Latin America, the first major event since services leadership announced the region would host the Maritime Services’ second unmanned operations center.

Following successful artificial intelligence and unmanned systems operations in the Middle East through Task Force 59, the Navy announced in April that a similar build would come to Naval Forces Central and South America, U.S. Southern Command’s area of ​​responsibility.

The goal, Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro said, was to use unmanned systems to create better maritime domain awareness in the region and flag potential problems such as illegal fishing and trafficking for the limited number of manned vessels and aircraft capable of responding.

Rear Admiral Jim Aiken, commander of US Naval Forces Southern Command/US 4th Fleet, told reporters on a call Thursday that information from unmanned aerial systems and surface ships has been incorporated into the common operating picture and has helped inform UNITAS missions. The event lasted 11 days.

During a sinking exercise, for example, the unmanned systems provided pre-surveillance, range clearance just before the missiles began to fly, target identification as the last step before the anti-ship missiles were launched, and then battle damage assessment afterwards to gauge the effectiveness of strikes in sinking the target ship at sea.

Aiken said the integration was mature enough that a live video feed from one of the unmanned systems was routed to the monitoring floor in Cartagena, Colombia, and at sea on the event’s flagship, the Peruvian Navy vessel Pisco. Both staffs could watch the same footage of the sinking exercise live.

Aiken said his goal was not to experiment with new artificial intelligence and unmanned tools, but rather to learn how to operationalize proven systems during operations at sea lasting weeks and months.

Some of the same systems will return this fall for operations and exercises in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific Ocean, he added.

US Marines receive food resupply from an unmanned aircraft system during UNITAS in Coveas, Colombia, July 14, 2023. (Lance Cpl. Christian Salazar/US Marine Corps)

Cmdt. David Edwards, 4th Fleet’s director of technology and innovation, said his leadership, known as N9, has fully integrated unmanned and hybrid systems into the normal combat rhythm to ensure they are used in daily missions instead of being separated as an novelty.

This way, the planning staff can see how the strengths and weaknesses of manned and unmanned systems come together, and can learn how to create the best sets of forces for various missions in theater.

For example, according to Aiken, Colombian Navy Commander Admiral Francisco Hernando Cubides Granados said his fleet has several extremely fast ships, which far outpace even the fastest US ship at 60 knots, but the Colombian Navy depletes the readiness of these ships by sending them out on patrol with no clear destination in mind.

If the US Navy can replicate what it achieved in Task Force 59, more than 100 unmanned systems pooling their data through a mesh network that compiles a detailed common operational picture of the region, AI tools could help flag areas where potentially problematic activity is occurring.

Fast Colombian ships could then rush to intercept a specific ship, rather than trawling the area in hopes of running into a bad actor.

Aiken said the 4th Fleet implemented the Minotaur Mission Control System to integrate video and data feeds from unmanned vehicles, similar to what was done in Task Force 59. Although the 4th Fleet did not seek to exactly copy from this playbook, Aiken explained, he worked extensively with leaders from Task Force 59, Task Force Unmanned at the Pentagon as well as the U.S. Pacific Fleet, and that those leaders were on hand to UNITAS to share ideas.

Megan Eckstein is a naval warfare reporter at Defense News. She has covered military news since 2009, with a focus on US Navy and Marine Corps operations, acquisition programs and budgets. She has reported on four geographic fleets and is happiest when recording stories from a ship. Megan is an alumnus of the University of Maryland.

