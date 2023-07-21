Real estate faces double-digit declines as ‘little prospects’ of recovery





Average house values ​​in the UK will plummet by 12% by the end of 2024, according to experts.

Economists warn that high interest rates won’t rebound home prices after a recession.

S&P Global Ratings suggest that a strong recovery is unlikely as mortgage owners and buyers will continue to face higher borrowing costs for the foreseeable future.

U.S. credit rating agencies projected that house prices in the U.K. would fall 6.6 per cent this year and 4.9 per cent next year.

S&P expects the market to grow by just 1.4% and 3% in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

Experts warn that the pain of rising interest rates is still to come, as high interest rates continue to hurt mortgage holders.

Homeowners whose flat-rate deal ends are being warned of more pressure.

“There is still some time before the mortgage pain peaks,” S&P said.

Latest Developments:

Boris Glass, chief economist at SP Global, said homeowners are unlikely to get any relief, even if interest rates start to decline after 2024.

He said even if the central bank eases again, mortgage holders and potential buyers will continue to face higher real borrowing costs, which will take a larger share of the budget and moderate demand for the foreseeable future.

Moodys Credit Ratings forecasts that home prices will drop 10% by the end of 2024 due to soaring mortgage rates.

It added that a 4 per cent drop this year and a 6 per cent drop in 2024 would make the UK property sector the worst in the developed world.

Madhavi Bokil, Senior Vice President, Moodys, said:

“Therefore, the impact of interest rates on housing demand in the UK will be severe and long-lasting.

Most homeowners in the UK have not yet experienced a surge in interest rates from 0.1% to 5%, but more than 1 million people will have to renew their loans in the second half of this year.

