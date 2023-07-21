US and China dig in despite thaw hopes





The United States and China appear nowhere near easing rising tensions despite a recent flurry of diplomatic activity ahead of upcoming trips by senior US officials to the Indo-Pacific region.

Instead, officials from both countries have in recent days publicly declared they are showing strength while lamenting the lack of progress in a variety of talks.

“The deterrence today is real and the deterrence is strong,” Ely Ratner, U.S. Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, told lawmakers Thursday during a hearing on China policy in Washington.

“The department is making historic progress toward a more mobile, distributed, resilient and lethal regional force posture,” Ratner said. “We have a more capable U.S. military, more distributed across the region, and more deeply integrated with our allies and partners.”

Speaking alongside Ratner, Daniel Kritenbrink, assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told lawmakers that efforts were underway to ensure competition between Washington and Beijing did not escalate into conflict.

“Intense competition requires intense diplomacy,” he said. “We are committed to managing this competition responsibly and to maintaining open lines of communication with the PRC. [Peoples Republic of China].”

Three senior US officials have visited China in recent weeks, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and climate envoy John Kerry.

And although it’s not an official visit from the United States, former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger is in Beijing this week to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Kissinger, 100, is revered in China for his role in opening up relations between Washington and Beijing in the 1970s.

But according to a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement, Xi’s message for Kissinger was one of caution.

“China and the United States are once again at a crossroads,” Xi said. Both sides have to make new decisions.

Xi’s words echo warnings issued a day earlier by China’s ambassador to the United States

“This is, frankly, a difficult time for China-US relations,” Xie Feng said during a panel Wednesday at the Aspen Security Forum in Aspen, Colorado, describing the foundations of relations between the two countries as “still fragile.”

“There’s a Chinese saying that we won’t do provocations, but we won’t back down from provocations,” Xie said, adding that when it comes to some of Washington’s recent actions, “the Chinese people cannot remain silent and the Chinese government cannot sit idly by.”

Xie and other Chinese officials have pointed to Washington’s support for Taiwan, a self-governing democracy that China claims as its own.

Washington’s longstanding policy has been to acknowledge Beijing’s claims but not endorse them. But U.S. military and political support for Taiwan, including a trip last August by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has angered Chinese officials.

“The first thing we have to remember is that Taiwan is China’s Taiwan,” Xie said Wednesday in Aspen, warning that the actions of those he called “Taiwanese separatists” cannot be tolerated.

“It’s a very dangerous path they’re going down,” he said. “The priority for us is to stop [Taiwanese Vice President William Lai] to visit the United States, which is like a great rhinoceros charging at us.”

Xie repeated the Chinese government’s claims that “no one is more eager or sincere than China to see a peaceful solution to see a peaceful reunification” of China and Taiwan. But US military and intelligence officials have their doubts.

“President Xi [Jinping] said he wanted to be ready by 2027” to take Taiwan by force, US Admiral John Aquilino, commander of US Indo-Pacific Command, said earlier this week in Aspen.

“We should definitely be ready before that if we do our job,” Aquilino added. “With what we have today, I’m confident they would fail.”

But Aquilino and other military officials warn that China’s rapid military modernization and expansion has been “unparalleled”, with Beijing also becoming bolder in how it uses its military might.

That combination, along with China’s refusal to speak with U.S. military and defense officials, worries Washington.

“Military-to-military communication has remained closed, and that’s a shame,” John Kirby, director of strategic communications for the National Security Council, told VOA on Thursday.

“You want to be able to pick up the phone and talk to your opponent and try to lower the tension and avoid the miscalculations,” he said. “When you have this type of military hardware sailing so close together, flying so close together, the potential for miscalculation and risk only increases if you can’t talk to each other.”

In the meantime, senior US officials will continue contacts with Indo-Pacific allies, many of whom are also concerned about Beijing’s behavior.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Blinken are due to visit key allies in the region, including Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea, starting next week, in hopes of further cementing security agreements aimed at reducing China’s influence.

Austin’s visit to Papua New Guinea, building on a recently signed Defense Cooperation Agreement, will be the first by a serving US Secretary of Defense, underscoring the importance of such alliances.

Other allies are also pushing for more aid from the United States, citing growing pressure from China.

“We don’t consider them friendly,” Palau President Surangel W. Whipps Jr. said earlier this week of repeated Chinese incursions into his country’s territorial waters.

“It looks like they have other intentions,” he said in response to a question from VOA. “I think it’s time for some [U.S.] destroyers to show up and say, ‘What are you doing in our waters?’

VOA Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson, White House Correspondent Anita Powell, and State Department Bureau Chief Nike Ching contributed to this report.

