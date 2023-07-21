UK Economy Grows $1 Billion Through Innovative Trade Digitization Act





Electronic trade documents are given the same legal status as physical trade documents, making business transactions more efficient, cleaner and cheaper. The UK economy is projected to grow by more than 1 billion over the next 10 years and UK businesses will enjoy huge cost savings. The law is not only transforming the way we trade in the UK, it is a cornerstone for digitizing global trade.

After the Electronic Trade Documents Act received royal sanction today (Thursday 20 September), a new law was created allowing shipping containers to be transacted using digital rather than paper documents.

The simple but impactful change is estimated to add more than $1 billion to the UK economy over the next decade by making trade simpler, more efficient and more sustainable.

Minister for Technology and Digital Economy Paul Scully said:

The global container shipping industry generates billions of paper documents per year, and in fact it doesn’t have to cost British companies the enormous cost of producing them and the detrimental impact they have on the environment.

What may seem to many of us as a small change to the law will have a massive impact on the way UK businesses transact and consequently grow our economy by over a billion over the next decade.

Existing laws dating back to the 1800s previously meant that exporters and importers had to transfer ownership of goods they shipped using paper documents.

The government estimates the new law will support the Prime Minister’s priority of growing the economy by generating $1.14 billion in net income for the UK economy over the next 10 years for British businesses that transact globally.

UK International Trade Minister Nigel Huddleston said:

The new law will make it easier for businesses to transact efficiently with each other, reducing costs and growing the UK economy by billions of dollars over time.

It’s exciting to see harnessing the power of technology to benefit all industries, reduce paper waste, and modernize trade laws.

British businesses large and small have been demanding paperless transactions for decades, especially as the development of electronic document technology has become increasingly feasible for the industry.

Sensitive paper documents are less likely to be lost, and with strong protection through the use of technology, digitizing trade documents can provide greater security and peace of mind for businesses transacting internationally.

ICC Secretary General Chris Southworth, UK, said:

The Electronic Trade Documents Act is a game-changing law not only in the UK but also in world trade. This law will ensure that businesses will finally eliminate all the paper and inefficiency that exists in today’s trade and ensure that tomorrow’s trade will be much cheaper, faster, simpler and more sustainable. This provides a once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform the trading system and help drive much-needed economic growth.

Lord Holmes of Richmond said:

I am honored to serve on the Special Public Laws Committee for this groundbreaking and potentially game-changing law.

This is a small change in legislation with the potential to have a huge impact, spurring innovation and investment in digital trade solutions and delivering significant economic and environmental benefits. Currently, it can take days to transfer title documents to digital trade documents that will melt in minutes.

With British law forming the backbone of international trade, it puts the UK ahead of not just the other G7 countries, but almost every other country in the world. The UK is widely regarded as a leader in digital trade, setting an approach the rest of the world is trying to follow. The International Chamber of Commerce estimates that 80% of the world’s trade documents are based on British law, and this legislation serves as a cornerstone for truly digitizing international trade.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-economy-to-receive-1-billion-boost-through-innovative-trade-digitalisation-act The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos