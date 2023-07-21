Why this summer’s heat is so exceptional in the southern United States





The exceptional heat will be remembered for its intensity and duration

July 21, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. EDT

The summer of 2023 featured the most intense heat in modern average records on the planet. June was the hottest on record on Earth and the oceans are showing unprecedented heat. By far, already exceptional weather events are being pushed into record territory by the effects of human-induced climate change.

In the lower 48 states, global warming has manifested itself in a historically intense and prolonged heat wave, stretching from interior California to southern Florida. The Arizona to Texas zone has sat in the middle, with record-breaking heat that has lasted for at least three weeks and shows few signs of letting up.

As a brutal heat wave sweeps across the southern United States, more records will fall

A sphere of concentrated heat, known colloquially as a heating dome, fueled the excessively high temperatures. Over the coming week, the heat dome will reach coast to coast, heading north and parking right in the middle of the country. Over the next eight to 14 days, the National Weather Service is calling for above normal temperatures for most of the continental United States.

This massive heat dome is one of many affecting the planet, bringing all-time record highs to parts of Europe and China and alarming sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic. While heat domes form every summer, recent years have seen a series of particularly anomalous heat waves.

Human influence has likely increased the risk of extreme events since the 1950s, according to the most recent assessment by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. This includes the increased frequency of simultaneous heat waves and droughts globally.

In other words, what we were now witnessing multiple simultaneous record-breaking heat domes on a global scale is exactly what scientists expect as rising concentrations of greenhouse gases from human activities warm the planet.

A heating dome of exceptional resistance and duration

Under the dome of heat scorching the southern United States, many cities have set records. Reno, Nevada, and Grand Junction, Colorado tied all-time highs of 108 and 107 degrees on Sunday and Monday, respectively. Other cities came very close. Salt Lake City fell one degree off its all-time high of 106 degrees, as did Las Vegas at 116.

The nations most extreme temperatures occurred in Arizona and Southern California. Death Valley, California hit 128 degrees on Sunday, two degrees off the highest temperature in the world in 90 years. Meanwhile, Phoenix tied or broke calendar day records seven times in eight days; it reached 119 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday, its highest temperature since 2017.

Phoenix also recorded its hottest ever low temperature on Wednesday, falling to just 97 degrees, to produce an average daily temperature of 108.0 degrees, the highest on record.

The 10 hottest nights on record in Phoenix have all occurred within the past 20 years, despite nearly 130 years of continuous accounting. It’s likely a symptom of both warming from greenhouse gas emissions and the urban heat island effect, or the expansion of buildings and paved surfaces that raises city temperatures.

As a testament to the longevity of heat waves, Phoenix reached a high of at least 110 degrees on a record 21 straight days, while its low was at or above 90 degrees on a record 11 straight nights. Weather models indicate there is a chance that Phoenix will continue its streak of 110 degree highs at least through the end of the month.

Phoenix is ​​also set to be the first US city to have an average temperature of 100 degrees or more for any calendar month.

It’s not just Phoenix who can’t shake the heat. El Paso hit at least 100 degrees on a record 35 straight days and counting; the city’s previous record was 23 days during a comeback streak in mid-summer 1994.

New Orleans, which hasn’t received as much attention as places to the west, is heading for its hottest summer on record. The brutal heat steadily combined with oppressive humidity to push heat indices into the 100-108 degree range.

And in Florida, Miami has had 40 straight days with a heat index above 100, during which there was a 16-day streak where heat index values ​​eclipsed 105. Previous highs for the two were 32 days and eight days, respectively.

Simply put, there are no analogs or comparable heat waves in the data that rival the unusual synergy between intensity and duration that the southern United States is currently experiencing.

The southern United States is not alone. Three other heated domes broke world records:

A European heat dome helped Rome soar to 109 degrees on Tuesday; the previous city record was 105. All-time heat records have also been set in Spain. In Asia, Sanbao, China hit 126 degrees on Sunday, a national record. It represented the highest temperature ever observed north of 40 degrees north latitude. A heat dome over the Atlantic helped record warm water temperatures. The margin by which the record was achieved is also staggering. The average temperature of the North Atlantic is slightly higher by one degree than the previous record holder.

Warm to extremely hot weather is expected during the summer. But human influence on the climate system supercharges the extremes.

If global warming increases, some compound extreme events with low probability in past and current climate will become more frequent, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has warned. There will be a higher probability that events with increased intensities, durations and/or spatial extents unprecedented in sighting records will occur.

In plain language, things we haven’t seen before, including magnitude and duration, are now entering the realm of physical possibility and will only get worse as the climate warms further.

Animation of the heating dome by Artur Galocha

