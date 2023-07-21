A battery boost for British cars comes at a critical time.





Breakthrough news this week with the announcement that the UK will host one of Europe’s largest battery cell gigafactories, which will help ground electric vehicle production in the long term. Make no mistake. This is an important announcement and opportunity for the UK automotive industry, our economy and UK manufacturing jobs, and shows that we are a country open to business and car manufacturing.

It comes at a critical moment when global industries are rapidly shifting towards electrification and competitors are offering massive support packages to attract investment. It is important to build on this announcement by promoting the UK’s fundamental strengths abroad if we are to bring more promises of this nature to the UK.

After all, we already make almost all the components needed to build an EV, and the UK’s automotive sector is built on a diverse supply chain spread across the country, a flexible, highly skilled and productive workforce, iconic brands and world-renowned R&D capabilities, as well as unmatched collaboration between academia and industry.

This is an important step for the UK, but it remains to catch up with us, especially with Europe planning more than 30 gigafactories under construction or operating, and the US stepping up clean tech investment through game-changing inflation reduction and infrastructure laws. We want to be equal partners in achieving net zero in Europe, so now we need to focus on leveraging this to greater benefit, supporting wider supply chains and providing a holistic approach in the race to zero.

There has been promising news elsewhere as the UK gains access to the comprehensive and progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). The trade agreement between 11 countries – Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam – represents a consumer market of approximately 500 million people, so once UK accession is ratified and implemented, the agreement has the potential to provide opportunities for our automotive industry.

But whether it’s a large OEM, a small specialist vehicle manufacturer, supplier or the rest of the industry, we need to look at the details to understand how it can be exploited to benefit the entire UK sector.

CPTPP trades will be part of a panel discussion at the Global Trade Conference on Wednesday, October 18, which will be held exclusively online for people in different time zones to access. The event will feature senior global automotive executives, policy makers and trade experts addressing global and regional trade priorities in the automotive sector.

The conference is free to attend, please register and attend here.

