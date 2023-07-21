North Korea Threatens Nuclear Retaliation Against U.S. Shows of Military Force





[1/2]The U.S. and North Korean national flags are seen at the Capella hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

SEOUL, July 20 (Reuters) – North Korea said on Thursday that deploying U.S. aircraft carriers, bombers or missile submarines to South Korea could meet criteria for the use of nuclear weapons, state media KCNA reported, citing the country’s Defense Minister Kang Sun Nam.

The comments raise the stakes as each side steps up shows of military force in a standoff over the isolated country’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.

The defense minister’s statement also accused the United States and South Korea of ​​aggravating tensions in the region while criticizing the first meeting of their nuclear advisory group (NCG).

“The ever-increasing visibility of the deployment of the strategic nuclear submarine and other strategic assets may fall within the conditions for the use of nuclear weapons specified in DPRK law,” the statement said.

The DPRK is short for the North’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

Kang’s remark was aimed at the US nuclear-armed Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine which arrived at a port in the southern city of Busan earlier this week.

“The phase of a military confrontation on the Korean Peninsula has emerged as a dangerous reality,” the KCNA report said.

South Korea’s Ministry of National Defense said on Friday that the NCG meeting and the deployment of the USS Kentucky were “only defensive countermeasures” against nuclear and missile threats from the North.

“North Korea will not get any concessions from the South Korea-U.S. alliance for its nuclear development and threats which will only aggravate isolation and hardship,” the South Korean ministry said in a statement.

The KCNA report came after a US soldier crossed the North Korean border on Tuesday at a time of heightened tension between the two Koreas and the United States.

North Korea has yet to comment on the incident involving the US soldier.

Last year, the reclusive state codified an expansive new nuclear law declaring its status as a nuclear-weapon state “irreversible.”

This nuclear law outlined a “broad” set of circumstances under which North Korea could resort to nuclear use, and they indicate that they consider this underwater visit to be consistent with those conditions, said Ankit Panda of the US-based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

“More broadly, however, I think they are trying to dissuade Washington from regularizing additional displays of comfort of this nature for South Koreans,” Panda said.

Reporting by Hyunsu Yim; Additional reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum, Mike Harrison and Tom Hogue

