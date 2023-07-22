Expected delays and jams at the peak of Britain’s great summer getaway | travel and leisure





Holidaymakers have started taking to the UK’s roads, airports and ferry ports this weekend as the great summer holidays are at their peak.

About 2 million people are expected to fly abroad from the UK between Friday and Monday, with around 13 million people expected to make the road to travel abroad or holiday at home.

Road congestion is expected and a second rail strike on Saturday has severely disrupted train service across the country, with most major out-of-town services being cut to one train per hour.

Airline bosses said the possibility of flying into the heat wave did not affect bookings, despite vacationers voicing their concerns.

Video reports of extreme heatwave engulfing northern hemisphere

According to travel association Abta, Saturday is expected to be the busiest day at airports, with most schools in England and Wales disbanding on Friday.

The association said Spain and its islands remain top destinations for families, but this year there is strong demand for hotter but more sterling countries, including Bulgaria, Morocco and Turkey, where the cost-of-living crisis is outpacing the UK.

Abta CEO Mark Tanzer said many families will take their first summer vacation abroad after the pandemic and return to beloved destinations for fantastic experiences.

“We are encouraging people to have a fun and safe vacation by taking extra care when traveling to areas with high temperatures and taking extra care when in the water and on balconies,” he added.

Airlines have warned that ongoing air traffic control strikes on the continent could cause delays, but all threatening summer strikes in Heathrow and most strikes affecting Gatwick, the two busiest airports, have been cancelled. EasyJet, which will operate the most outbound flights over the next few days, said it was proving that Europe’s heatwave is no barrier to summer bookings.

Around 200,000 passengers are expected to fly out of Manchester and Stansted airports this weekend and around 100,000 passengers are leaving Glasgow, but the Scottish school holidays are well underway.

The Port of Dover anticipates the busiest time of the summer for holiday passengers departing on Saturday and Sunday when 3,000 vehicles are expected to arrive before 10am each day.

The port has warned people in cars that they will have to wait up to two and a half hours to get through the French border post at the port due to post-Brexit rules that include stamping all passports. More than 20,000 passengers on Friday boarded the ferry by late afternoon with checks taking 30-45 minutes, the port said.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Sign up for Business Today

All the business news and analysis you need every morning.

“,”newsletterId”:”business-today”,”successDescription”:”We’ll send you Business Today every weekday”}” clientOnly>Privacy Notice: The newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising, and content funded by external organizations. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

After promoting the newsletter

Heavy traffic on the M25 is expected on Friday, with long queues especially on the M5 heading southwest. Photo: Maureen McLean/Shutterstock

Ferry company DFDS is conducting additional voyages and a representative of the ferry operator said that if passengers miss their departure due to traffic jams, all passengers will have to evacuate and they will be able to join the next voyage.

Drivers vacationing at home are also likely to face extreme traffic jams, especially on southwest routes. RAC predicted 12.6m of additional leisure travel over the four days to Monday and a bumper-to-bumper jam during peak hours on the M5 towards Cornwall and Devon.

Most leisure travel is expected on Saturday, but the worst congestion is likely on Friday night, according to analyst Inrix.

The M25 was another predicted hotspot, with congestion exacerbated on Friday morning due to the partial closure of Dartford Crossing after the crash, resulting in a 3-mile cove.

More people are likely to be forced onto the roads by industrial action against the railroads with the second 24-hour RMT strike in three days on Saturday. Train operators have warned of serious disruptions, with engineering work on the west coast mainline serving to restrict trains between Britain’s biggest cities.

The impact of the strike, which saw 20,000 rail workers in action across 14 major train operators in the UK under contract with the Ministry of Transport, will vary by region, but most services will start later and end earlier, with fewer daytime departures and the closure of many smaller stations.

Interrupted rail travel may still prove to be a preference for many, with a survey by highway service operator Welcome Break claiming that the average kid in a car takes only 28 minutes to first ask questions like: The answer seems to be firmer than usual this weekend.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2023/jul/21/delays-jams-expected-uk-embarks-on-great-summer-getaway The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos