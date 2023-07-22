President Biden announces plans to appoint key positions in US military





WASHINGTON Today, President Joe Biden announced his intention to nominate the following four people to key roles in the United States military. All are highly decorated naval officers with extensive operational experience. They will help ensure that the United States Army, and especially the United States Navy, remains the strongest and most capable force in the world at this critical time.

Candidate for the position of Chief of Naval Operations: Adm. Lisa FranchettiAdm. Lisa Franchetti is currently Vice Chief of Naval Operations. She is a surface warfare officer with extensive operational and political experience. Previously, she served as Director of Strategy, Plans and Policy for the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Commander, U.S. Sixth Fleet. She also served as Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Korea, Commander, Carrier Strike Group 9, and Commander, Carrier Strike Group 15. She received her commission in 1985 through the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps Program at Northwestern University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Journalism. She also attended the Naval War College and has a master’s degree in organizational management from the University of Phoenix. If confirmed, Admiral Franchetti will be the first woman to serve as Chief of Naval Operations and serve on the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Nominated for Vice Chief of Naval Operations: Vice Admiral James KilbyVice Admiral James Kilby is currently the Deputy Commander of U.S. Fleet Forces Command, which trains, equips, certifies and delivers combat-ready naval forces to combatant commands around the world. Previously, he served as Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Combat Requirements and Capabilities, N-9, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations. His first ensign assignment was to set up the Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center and he also served as commander of the Carl Vinson Strike Group. He graduated in 1986 from the US Naval Academy.

Candidate for the post of Commander of the Indo-Pacific Command: Adm. Samuel PaparoAdm. Samuel Paparo has extensive service experience in the Indo-Pacific region and currently serves as Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, the world’s largest fleet command in a U.S. priority region. He is a United States Navy aviator and has flown over 6,000 hours, with 1,100 carrier landings. He previously served as Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command/U.S. 5th Fleet/Combined Maritime Forces. He graduated from Villanova University and was commissioned in 1987. He received a Master of Arts in International Studies from Old Dominion University and a Master of Science in Systems Analysis from the Naval Postgraduate School. He is also a graduate of the Air Command and Staff College, Air War College, Naval War College, and Joint and Combined Warfighting School.

Candidate for Commander Pacific Fleet: Vice Admiral Stephen Web KoehlerVice Admiral Stephen T. Web Koehler is currently Director of Strategy, Plans and Policy for the Joint Chiefs of Staff. A naval aviator, he previously served as Commander, U.S. Third Fleet, Director of Fleet Training at U.S. Fleet Forces Command, Deputy Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, and Director of Operations at U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. Koehler graduated in 1986 from the University of Colorado at Boulder where he received a Bachelor of Science in Physics and was commissioned into the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps program. He holds a master’s degree in National Security and Strategic Studies from the Naval War College and is a graduate of the Joint Staff College and the Navy Nuclear Power Program.

###

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2023/07/21/president-biden-announces-intent-to-nominate-key-roles-within-the-u-s-military/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos