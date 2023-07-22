Biden chooses Admiral Lisa Franchetti to become the first woman in US history to serve as a senior naval officer





President Joe Biden has chosen Admiral Lisa Franchetti to be the Navy’s senior officer. If confirmed, she would be the first woman in Navy history to hold the position and the first woman on the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Franchetti, who currently serves as vice chief of naval operations, was commissioned in 1985 and served as commander of U.S. Naval Forces Korea, deputy chief of naval operations for warfare development and director of strategy, plans and policy for the Joint Chiefs of Staff, according to her official biography. She also commanded two carrier strike groups and became deputy chief operating officer in September 2022.

As our next chief of naval operations, Admiral Lisa Franchetti will bring 38 years of dedicated service to our nation as a commissioned officer, including in her current role as vice chief of naval operations, Biden said in an announcement Friday. Throughout his career, Admiral Franchetti has demonstrated extensive expertise in both operational and political areas. She is the second woman to achieve the rank of four-star admiral in the United States Navy, and once confirmed, she will once again make history as the first woman to serve as Chief of Naval Operations and Chief of Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Biden also announced on Friday that he was appointing Vice Admiral James Kilby, deputy commander of U.S. Fleet Forces Command, to be the next deputy chief executive, and appointing Admiral Samuel Paparo, commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, to lead U.S. forces in the Pacific as commander of Indo-Pacific Command. Biden also named Vice Admiral Stephen Web Koehler to succeed Paparo as commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin applauded the appointments on Friday, saying each of the admirals will ensure that our U.S. Navy and Joint Force in the Indo-Pacific remains the best military force the world has ever known, and will be at the very heart of our work to project power around the world, defend the freedom of the seas and uphold the rules-based international order.

Franchetti will likely join a growing contingent of senior generals and flag officers, however, who are not being confirmed for their next post soon as Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville has continued his grip on senior military appointments.

Tuberville has pledged to maintain his grip in protest of the Pentagon’s reproductive health policies announced earlier this year, which include, among other things, a travel allowance for service members and dependents who must travel out of state to have abortions due to state laws.

Other senior officers selected include nominee for Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Air Force General CQ Brown; candidate for Army Chief of Staff, General Randy George; and candidate for commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric Smith. The Marine Corps is without a confirmed commander for the first time in more than 100 years, as Smith has not yet been confirmed to succeed his predecessor, General David Berger, who stepped down from command earlier this month.

Franchetti marks another first for the Biden administrations’ Defense Department, which has now had the first black Secretary of Defense, the first female Secretary of the Army, Christine Wormuth, and after Brown’s confirmation would be the first time the Pentagons’ two most senior leaders have been black men.

Biden pointed to Tubervilles’ outfit on Friday, saying it’s not just wrong, it’s dangerous.

The American people support our service members and their families, he said. I urge the Senate to approve all outstanding military nominees as quickly as possible.

