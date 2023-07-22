How many UK doctors are going abroad and how do salaries compare? – Channel 4 News





Junior doctors in the UK have just finished a five-day strike and consultants are now engaged in a 48-hour industrial action.

Disputes over pay and working conditions have resulted in numerous strikes in recent months, and some doctors say they or their colleagues are considering moving to another country.

So how many doctors actually leave the UK to work elsewhere? And how do wages compare?

FactCheck takes a look.

Are doctors leaving the UK to work in other countries?

A 2022 BMA survey of 4,553 junior doctors found that 4 out of 10 doctors surveyed said they planned to leave the NHS as soon as they could find another job. A third of respondents said they plan to work as a doctor in another country in the next 12 months.

A total of 4,843 doctors left the UK to work abroad between May 2021 and May 2022, according to data from the latest General Medical Council workforce report published in 2022.

However, the number of doctors who migrated abroad to practice medicine varies from group to group.

Graduates from the European Economic Area (EEA) represent the largest proportion of doctors moving abroad from the UK, with more than 12,00 (around two-thirds of European doctors) going abroad.

They were followed by approximately 2,200 (56%) international medical school graduates who obtained degrees abroad. UK graduates are the least likely to migrate, with 1,400 (around a quarter) leaving the UK.

Australia and Canada are top destinations for those leaving the UK.

According to national government data, authorities have approved 1,963 temporary visas for specialists, GPs and resident medical staff from 2020 to March 2023.

Meanwhile, in Canada, 820 permanent residency applications were approved for specialists and general practitioners during that period.

How are the salaries for doctors compared to other countries?

Comparing doctors’ salaries and benefits in different countries is not always easy, especially for junior doctors, who in the UK are defined as having up to 8 years of hospital doctor experience or up to 3 years of general practice experience.

As Lucina Rolewicz, a researcher at the Nuffield Trust, told FactCheck, there are significant differences in medical training across countries regarding education/training structures, competencies and responsibilities, which makes it difficult to compare salaries. Because they don’t necessarily compare the same thing.

She added: Salary data in other countries often focuses on full doctors or GPs/specialists, making it difficult to tell how salaries for UK junior doctors compare to equivalent salaries abroad.

The basic salary for junior doctors in Australia depends on the state of work and postgraduate experience.

According to health professions website Messly, second-year doctors typically earn between 43,000-49,000, which is 9,000-15,000 more than second-year doctors in the UK.

This latest job posting shows that we are recruiting for consultants in Australia at a rate of $357,930 – $456,008 AUD per year. This equates to between 190,000 and 243,000 per year.

Some consultant positions offer up to $8,000 (approximately $4,250) in addition to payments to cover international applicants’ flight and relocation costs.

Since 2003, consultants in the UK currently have contracts between 88,364 and 119,113 per year.

Meanwhile, in Ireland, the new consultant salary scale starts at around 185,000 and increases to 223,000.

According to job site Talent, entry-level doctor positions in Canada start at 31,000 a year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.channel4.com/news/factcheck/factcheck-how-many-uk-doctors-are-going-abroad-and-how-does-pay-compare The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos