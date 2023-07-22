The United States may already be in a recession and other major economic news





This weekly roundup brings you the latest news from the world of economics and finance. Major economic stories: US may already be in recession; The acceleration of inflation in Japan may not encourage a more accommodating monetary policy; China posted second-quarter growth below expectations. 1. Key US index points to recession

A fifteenth consecutive monthly decline in an index that tracks US business cycles indicates that the world’s largest economy may already be in recession.

The leading economic index, a measure that anticipates future economic activity, fell 0.7% in June to 106.1 after falling 0.6% in May. This is the longest streak of declines since the run-up to the 2007-2009 recession. The June decline beat the median expectation of economists in a Reuters poll for a 0.6% decline.

The leading economic index suggests that the United States may already be in recession.

Image: The Conference Board

Overall, the June data suggests that economic activity will continue to slow in the months ahead, says Justyna Zabinska-La Monica, senior director of business cycle indicators at the Conference Board, which compiles the leading economic index.

The Conference Board estimates that the United States is heading into a “shallow recession” from the third quarter of this year to the first quarter of 2024.

“High prices, tighter monetary policy, harder-to-get credit and reduced government spending are poised to further dampen economic growth,” Zabinska-La Monica said.

The contraction of the leading economic index has accelerated this year, with a 4.2% drop in the last six months compared to a 3.8% drop in June-December 2022.

The latest data, including slowing inflation, bolster speculation that the US Federal Reserve may be nearing the end of its aggressive rate hike cycle. Policymakers will meet on July 25 and 26 to decide on interest rates.

2. Faster inflation in Japan may not prompt easier policy

Japan’s headline inflation rate rose in June, but core inflation slowed, easing any pressure on the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to tighten monetary policy.

The consumer price index (CPI), which excludes fresh produce, rose 3.3% year on year in June. This is up from 3.2% growth in May, mainly due to higher utility bills, leaving the CPI well above the BOJ’s 2% price stability target.

Underlying inflation in Japan signals that some price pressures may have peaked.

Image: Reuters/Refinitiv Datastream

But an index that excludes fresh food and fuel prices slowed in June. It rose 4.2% from a year earlier, down from a 4.3% gain in May, suggesting that commodity-driven price pressures may have peaked.

The latest data from the world’s third-largest economy, combined with slowing growth in services prices last month, could signal to policymakers that wage pressures have yet to build enough to warrant an imminent adjustment to the country’s ultra-loose monetary policy.

“Cost inflation is finally starting to peak,” Toru Suehiro, chief economist at Daiwa Securities, told Reuters. “We will likely see inflation slow in the coming months, which would allow the BOJ to maintain a stable policy for the time being.”

The BOJ is expected to keep policy unchanged at its meeting next week, according to more than three-quarters of economists polled by Reuters.

The World Economic Forum’s platform for shaping the future of financial and monetary systems engages stakeholders from five sectors: banking and capital markets, insurance and asset management, private and institutional investors, and real estate. The Platform works with public sector and corporate partners to design a more resilient, efficient and reliable financial system that enhances long-term value creation and sustainable economic growth.

Contact us for more information on how to get involved.

3. News in brief: Economic stories from around the world

China’s economy grew weaker than expected in the second quarter as demand slowed domestically and globally. GDP grew 6.3% on the year, well below forecasts of 7.3%, prompting policymakers to step up economic stimulus measures.

The euro zone did not enter a technical recession in the first quarter, according to revised figures from the European statistics agency Eurostat. They show that euro zone growth remained stable over the period, rather than contracting by 0.1% over the quarter.

UK inflation slowed more than expected in June, reaching its lowest level in over a year at 7.9%. The news will reduce pressure on the Bank of England to continue its current pace of raising interest rates.

Economic growth slowed in South Korea in April-June. Falling exports hurt Asia’s fourth-largest economy as high interest rates hurt consumption.

Turkey’s central bank raised its key rate by 250 basis points to 17.5% and says further monetary policy tightening is underway. Inflation is already coming under upward pressure from recent tax hikes.

India needs economic growth of 7.6% year-on-year over the next 25 years to make it a developed country, according to its central bank. Per capita income of about $2,500 must rise to over $21,664 by 2047 for India to be classified as a high-income country by World Bank standards.

4. More finance and economics on the agenda

What are green banks and how can they solve both the lack of affordable housing and climate change? This is because they operate less like traditional banks and more like investment funds with a mission to promote sustainability.

The slowdown in economic activity coincides with some of the worst climate impacts of our time. But now is the time to accelerate impact venture capital, because technology and innovation can help solve critical climate problems.

Growing water scarcity also means investors need to be prepared to take risks in water tech startups. But governments need to back this up with supportive regulations to help these startups grow their solutions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2023/07/us-may-already-be-in-recession-top-economics-news/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos