FedNow is finally available in the United States





The US government’s instant payment system, FedNow Service, went live this week.

Here’s a quick refresher on what it is: FedNow is an instant payment infrastructure for transferring money that promises to be a faster payment method for financial institutions, providing immediate access to funds, no matter the day or time. As you know, this is huge because banks are traditionally not open 24/7 or allow you to receive money and use it on the same day.

It’s also something the United States has considered in light of the fact that other countries have been using similar services for some time, including Brazil, India, the United Kingdom, and the European Union.

The Federal Reserve said banks and credit unions of all sizes can sign up and use the tool. There are already about 35 such financial institutions on the list. Additionally, 16 service providers are on board to support payment processing for banks and credit unions.

As TX Zhuo, managing partner of Fika Ventures, noted in a June guest column, contract employees can now be paid immediately and in ways other than cash, and smaller financial institutions can now offer the same level of service as larger institutions and fintechs. The ability to get paid faster with FedNow can also reduce the need for people to take out payday loans.

Future FedNow features to come include bank and credit union customers being able to send instant payments quickly and securely through their financial institution’s mobile app or website.

If Pix’s success in Brazil is any indication, the potential for FedNow to be a game-changer in the United States is enormous. Payments company Matera reviewed data from the Central Bank of Brazil and found that Pix transactions for the first quarter of 2023 totaled 8.1 billion compared to 4.2 billion credit card transactions and 3.8 billion debit card transactions. Noted Matera: This is the first quarter where the number of Pix transactions was greater than credit and debit combined.

Industry reaction

FedNow could be immediate, but some in the financial industry, like Airbase CEO Thejo Kote, believe it will take some time to materialize.

Banks on both the receiver side and the sender side need to be able to support these new protocols and this new type of rails, and it’s a slow process, Kote previously said in an interview. I am optimistic that over the next few years coverage will continue to improve. However, in the here and now, the vast majority of dollars are still flowing through the Automated Clearing House network, and this poses a whole host of challenges for you to overcome. [with].

Nacha, the organization that governs the ACH network in the United States, issued a statement noting that “instant payment systems (such as FedNow and RTP) and ACH, including Same Day ACH, will together meet changing market needs”, and that “large volumes of scheduled and recurring payments between known counterparties on known due dates – payroll and benefits direct deposits, bill payments, B2B payments and account transfers – will continue to be well served by ACH “.

There’s already a bit of drama surrounding the launch. Caitlin Long, Founder and CEO of Custodia Bank, tweeted why Adyen, a public European fintech company, was able to be listed as a participant offering FedNow, when in her own words, the Fed isn’t preventing #fintechs???

In a statement, Adyen confirmed that it obtained a U.S. bank branch license in 2021 and was among the first to test and receive certification to use the FedNow(R) service.

For its part, the Financial Technology Association issued a statement on July 20, welcoming the new instant payments system in the United States. ALE President and CEO Penny Lee said in a statement:

FedNow means more consumers and businesses can send and receive payments in seconds instead of days through their financial institutions. Instant payments will give consumers additional options to pay their bills on time, access their paychecks faster, and avoid overdraft fees and predatory lenders. It will also help businesses better manage expenses, reduce errors and reduce costs.

Some fintech executives also seem enthusiastic.

Stephany Kirkpatrick, CEO and co-founder of Orum, believes that FedNow presents a huge opportunity for fintechs to build bridges between different payment rails. She added, “Financial institutions and fintechs will need to figure out how to integrate FedNow across the broader payments network and this interoperability challenge creates a great opportunity for innovation focused on orchestrating payments across these different systems to benefit so many.”

Dimitri Dadiomov, CEO of fintech startup Modern Treasury, applauded the launch of FedNow, saying, “Better access to instant payments in the U.S. marks a step change in the speed of money movement, which will allow businesses and consumers to transact faster and with more confidence and ease than ever before.

Yet, as one Twitter user points out, there is one group of people who may not yet agree: the American consumer. A surprisingly higher than expected number of people still prefer paper payments. But with the very public endorsement of digital payments by governments with the launch of FedNow, that could change.

