The ‘Barbie’ vs. ‘Oppenheimer’ debate is making its way through the US Senate





WASHINGTON senators head into the weekend as divided as ever on a question that plagues America: “Barbie” or “Oppenheimer?”

As they headed for the doors Thursday evening for a four-day break, after voting on a series of amendments to the National Defense Reauthorization Act, many senators said they planned to enjoy this weekend’s double feature. Several have had fun on social media, posting photos of themselves in “Barbie” pink and “Oppenheimer” in more subdued black and white.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., said he’s opting for “Oppenheimer,” while Sen. Cory Booker, DN.J., told NBC News he’ll see “Barbie” and is taking hundreds with him. The New Jersey senator said he will host a screening of Greta Gerwig’s film off Capitol Hill next Thursday with other senators and aides.

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., said he would see ‘Oppenheimer’ because I’m an old fart, while Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., said: I’m embarrassed to admit it, but I’m going with ‘Barbie.’

Other members declined to divulge their plans.

I would like to give you the answer to that. But it’s extraordinarily classified, joked Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., who chairs the Senate Intelligence Committee.

NBC News asked more than two dozen senators about their movie plans. Here’s where they landed:

The “Barbie” team

Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill. : “Barbie” all the way, man. I have a 5 year old and an 8 year old, so it will be hard not to see him.

Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., called the choice “tough,” adding, “Well, I hate to sound shallow but ‘Barbie’. I’m shallow and I’m embarrassed to admit it, but I’m going with ‘Barbie.’

Kevin Cramer, RN.D. : I probably won’t go either way. Although I will say it’s funny that you ask this question because my wife was expecting the movie ‘Barbie’. Ken’s guy is really interesting to her.

Kirsten Gillibrand, DN.Y. : I’m going with Cory Booker to see “Barbie” next week. I can not wait. It’s really funny, it’s full of jokes. He makes fun of misogyny, makes fun of anti-LGBTQ people. It takes the piss out of all the things you think are wrong with Barbie and Ken and makes fun of themselves. It’s really good.

Alex Padilla, D-Calif. : My kids want to watch Barbie.

Ben Cardin, D-Md., tweeted that he was all-in for “Barbie.”

Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., agreed.

Team “Oppenheimer”

Oppenheimer appeared to have the most influence in the Senate, getting votes from Schumer, Senate Minority Whip John Thune, RS.D., and Sens. Steve Daines, R-Mont., Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, Tim Scott, RS.C., Gary Peters, D-Mich., and others.

Mitt Romney, R-Utah: “Oppenheimer,” but I’ll see them both. ‘Barbie’ second.

Lindsey Graham, RS.C. : I’m going to see “Oppenheimer,” adding that he worked on a bill with retired Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., to restore Robert Oppenheimer’s security clearance. “That was long before the movie was on anyone’s radar.

Bernie Sanders, D-Vt. : I will probably see the film “Oppenheimer”.

John Fetterman, D-Pa.: “Team Oppenheimer. (Still, Fetterman embraced his inner Barbie by tweeting this photo.)

Joe Manchin, DW.V. : “Oppenheimer”. Why do you ask me this ?

Martin Henrich, DN.M. “I’m going to see the movie ‘Oppenheimer.’ There’s a lot of New Mexico history there.”

John Cornyn, R-Texas: Definitely not “Barbie.” … One of my favorite books is about the atomic bomb and the history of Los Alamos, so I’m intrigued by the movie ‘Oppenheimer’.

Thom Tillis, RN.C. : “Oppenheimer”. Although I saw a few scenes from ‘Barbie’ that I thought were funny, so originally I wasn’t going to watch it, but now I will. (When asked if he identifies as a Barbenheimer, Tillis replied: Yeah, I don’t.)

Josh Hawley, R-Mo.: It would be Oppenheimer between those two.

Peter Welch, D-Vt. : You know, I’m so behind on popular culture that I’m undecided. But, I think I can go with Oppenheimer.

Barbenheimer Team

Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz: You can’t be both?

Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisc. : I haven’t decided! It will depend on the location, if it’s in a theater near me. I drop the chips where they can.

Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. : “My plan is to see them both next week.” When asked what she would see first, Klobucher replied, “That, I don’t know.

Jacky Rosen, D-Nev. : “I want both. I am a woman in STEM!”

Bob Menendez, DN.J. asked the question on Twitter: Por que no los dos? (Why not the two of them?)

Bill Cassidy, R-La. “‘Barbenheimer!’

Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., also said on Twitter, Im a Barbenheimer.

none of the above

Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska: Oh my God, what’s wrong with Barbie? …I’m probably not going to see either of them. I think the last movie I watched was “Frozen”. Murkowski added that she was joking, but focused on Senate work. “Like, why are you going to watch a movie this weekend instead of finishing the NDAA? That’s my stress level right now.”

Jon Ossoff, D-Ga. : I hope to have time to go to the cinema, okay?

Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, identified himself as Neither Barbie nor Oppenheimer, writing, Im a Kenon Twitter.

Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said he should refrain from Oppenheimer: My dad wrote a book called Day One, the story of the atomic bomb, and it was a Sunday night CBS movie. It got Emmys, it starred Brian Dennehy, which some of you might not even remember, but there was a contest to list great movies that would rival Oppenheimer. My fathers came third or fourth.

Tom Cotton, R-Ark. : No comment.

CORRECTION (July 21, 2023, 2:48 PM ET): A previous version of this article misrepresented the party affiliation of Senator Tammy Baldwins. She’s a Democrat, not a Republican.

