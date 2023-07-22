UK motorists shocked as car insurance costs soar by up to 90% | car insurance





In 2022, Stephen Sangster had a carefree year driving the new Dacia Jogger with 6,000 miles on it without accidents or traffic violations. So the father of four was shocked when his auto insurance renewal quote arrived and the price jumped a shocking nearly 90%.

My estimate was 87 percent higher, and there were no accidents, points, or anything else that could increase my risk, says Sangster. You can swallow 10%-15% if you have inflation, but that’s a huge jump.

Inflation slowed to 7.9% in June as gasoline and diesel prices fell by more than a fifth, according to the Bureau of Statistics’ Cost of Living bulletin this week, but the devil was in the details. The data also revealed that car insurance prices, the second-largest household bill for most Britons after local taxes and energy, have risen by 50.9 per cent over the past 12 months.

When launched last year, the Dacia Jogger was praised as the cheapest 7-seater on the market, appealing to families with tight budgets. Now, members of a Facebook group dedicated to the car Sangster belongs to are sharing horror stories as insurance quotes arrive for next year.

It’s a fairly basic, affordable family car, which he says attracts cost-conscious people. When we opened the discussion on insurance costs, the March or April renewal costs didn’t seem too bad, but it’s been through the roof since then.

Data shows that car insurance prices have risen by 50.9% in the past year. Photo: Panther Media GmbH/Alamy

Admiral’s offer to renew Sangsters increased from 328 to 614 in 2022, and even after going online, the cheapest deal he could find was from Churchill, which is still 40% more expensive for a less generous policy.

In recent weeks, Direct Line and Saga customers have contacted Guardian Money after being surprised by 2023 renewal quotes. One driver reported that the Saga increased the cost of insurance for a four-year-old Audi TT, a 77% increase to 2,044, even though the driving record was unchanged. However, she was able to find a cheaper deal elsewhere.

According to market research firm Consumer Intelligence, average auto insurance quotes increased by 34% through May. Currently, typical insurance costs are 2,145 for those under 25, 850 for the 25-49 age group, and 568 for those in their 50s and older. The bad news for new drivers is that there are usually fewer telematics policies (where a black box or smartphone app measures how you drive), which is a cheaper option.

Consumers struggling with high food and energy costs fear they’re being milked to boost profits by insurance companies, but experts counter that they’re creating nothing. Auto insurance has tight profit margins, and many companies say they’re caught up in the steep rise in billing costs in 2022, making up for it with higher premiums.

New car registration time means September is a big month for renewals, and Consumer Intelligence’s chief executive, Ian Hughes, said Brits will be shocked when they return from summer vacation.

The Dacia Jogger was described as the most affordable seven-seater on the market when it launched in 2022. Photo: ZarkePix/Alamy

he adds. Not many people have seen their car insurance increase in the last year. This year will be doubly painful as insurers were undervalued last year and will have to catch up. Then they also have to think about where we will be six to 12 months from now and set a price for that.

Auto insurance is a tough market. There is a misconception that fat cat insurers make a lot of money, but it’s not true. Most of them lost money in the last year and some people lost their jobs as a result.

Prices have risen, but as companies use different logos or brand them like supermarket food ranges, anyone shopping will notice that the number of policies has skyrocketed. For example, Hastings sells Hastings Essential, Hastings Direct, and Hastings Premier policies.

It’s important to read the fine print as the cheapest is the most basic and often strips away features that are considered standard. They also usually have a higher overage amount, which is the amount you pay yourself if you claim it.

James Daley, managing director of research foundation Fairer Finance, said the decision by the financial regulator to end companies that impose loyalty penalties also contributed to the price increase.

In 2021, FCA banned the practice of charging higher premiums for loyal customers who automatically renew their policies every year than new customers.

Everyone who buys auto insurance will have to pay more because of its nature that prohibits differential pricing, says Daley. Obviously the price has come down for some people, but they’re probably ignorant of the fact that they paid too much to begin with.

Some of the mandatory policies, for example Fairer Finances James Daley, do not apply to windshield damage.

If double pricing hadn’t ended, premiums would still have gone up, if not all that much.

Daley criticizes insurers for offering more competitive prices, at least on the surface, and leaving their products empty to get them at the top of price comparison tables.

There may be several brands with names you know and trust, but in reality there are quite different products, he says. Some of the essential policies don’t cover windshield damage, which used to be part of all auto insurance policies, for example. It’s very confusing.

Sangster, who lives in Orpington in south-east London, researched price comparison sites and found a cheaper deal with Churchill, but it’s still more than 40% more expensive. It also involved compromises such as larger overages and no compensation for driving in Europe.

Armed with this information, he went back to the Admiral, and the Admiral offered an improved estimate of 482, a 47% increase in 2022 premiums for a policy similar to his existing policy, but the excess increased from 250 to 375.

When your car insurance premium was $300 a year you could have paid it as a one-off amount, but when it doubles that, you start to think it would be cheaper to pay monthly, but you’re paying interest at the same time. I don’t think many people can swallow an expense like this in one sitting.

According to the Association of British Insurers, in the first three months of this year, auto insurers paid out $2.4 billion in auto insurance claims, up 14 per cent from the same period last year. This is the largest quarterly dividend since the company began collecting data 10 years ago.

The trade body stressed that auto repair costs rose by a third to 1.5 billion over the same period last year, driven by higher costs, including energy inflation, and more expensive repairs.

The Association of British Insurers says auto insurers paid $2.4 billion in auto insurance claims in the first three months of this year. Photo: Peter Dazeley/Getty Images

The cost of providing replacement vehicles also increased by 29% due to longer repair times. Payments for car thefts ($152 million) also increased by the same amount because used cars now cost more. Additionally, the company paid out $642 million in personal injury claims.

Laura Hughes, general insurance manager at ABI, says auto insurers continue to serve drivers and personal injury claimants when they need it most.

She adds: Like most other business sectors, auto insurers face increasingly unaffordable cost pressures. Nonetheless, they are committed to ensuring competitively priced auto insurance and providing the best claims service.

