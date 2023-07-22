FBI misused 702 surveillance powers on US senator





The FBI improperly used its surveillance powers to search for information on a U.S. senator, state legislator and state judge, according to court documents released Friday as part of a public records request.

The FBI’s misuse of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act has been documented in an opinion from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) and will certainly pose challenges for the intelligence community as it pushes for the reauthorization of what it considers one of its most vital tools.

The tool – which allowed warrantless spying on foreigners located overseas – has long been criticized as a backdoor tool for obtaining information about Americans who may be communicating with those being monitored.

And critics complain that information gathered by the agency via 702 is too easily exploited for unrelated foreign investigations.

The supervisory court described three examples of cases where FBI personnel conducted searches for “sensitive query terms,” such as those of U.S. officials or candidates, without first seeking approval from the FBI Deputy Director.

“In June 2022, an analyst made four requests for Section 702 information using the last names of a U.S. Senator and a State Senator, without further limitation,” the notice reads.

While the two were suspected of being the targets of “a specific foreign intelligence service,” the Justice Department’s National Security Division determined that the FBI did not meet the standard necessary to execute such a request.

And in October of that year, “a personnel operations specialist filed a petition using the social security number of a state judge who “complained to [the] FBI over alleged civil rights violations perpetrated by a municipal police chief.

The notice does not specify the identity of the persons sought.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), whose efforts led to the publication of the court’s opinion, highlighted other alarming patterns.

“These disturbing new revelations show how surveillance by Section 702, a spy program the government says focuses on foreign adversaries, is routinely used against Americans, immigrants and people who are not accused of any wrongdoing,” Patrick Toomey, deputy director of the ACLU’s National Security Project, said in a statement.

“The FBI continues to violate the rules put in place to protect Americans, conducting unlawful searches of public officials, including a U.S. senator, and it is high time for Congress to step in. As Congress debates the reauthorization of Section 702, these views make it clear why fundamental reforms are urgently needed.”

The FBI and Justice Department have noted the rollout of some FISA reforms in recent weeks – indicating a drop in the overall number of requests involving US citizens.

The notice, originally filed in April, comments on the improvements made by the office.

“Despite the errors reported, there is reason to believe that the FBI did a better job in applying the standard of interrogation,” Judge Rudolph Contreras wrote in the notice.

“In some instances, FBI personnel apparently misapplied the standard of interrogation to a group of similarly situated individuals, but these violations do not approach the magnitude of a number of previous ones.”

The FBI pointed to this detail in its response to the publication of the opinion.

“The 2023 FISC Notice confirms the significant improvement in FBI Section 702 compliance since the implementation of our substantial reforms,” ​​FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a statement.

“Section 702 is critical in our fight against foreign adversaries. We take our role in protecting national security seriously, and we take our responsibility to be good stewards of our Section 702 authorities seriously. Compliance is an ongoing effort, and we recently announced additional new accountability measures. We will continue to focus on using our Section 702 authorities to protect American lives and keep our homeland safe, while protecting civil rights and liberties.

This isn’t the first time a lawmaker has been improperly searched through FISA 702, with Rep. Darin LaHood (R-Ill.) saying in March that his name was searched using the tool.

Section 702 is due to expire at the end of the year, and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have said they will refuse to back its reauthorization without significant reforms.

The FBI sent a letter to House and Senate leaders on Friday noting that several different reviews found agents complied with FISA guidelines at least 98% of the time.

But in a call with reporters on Friday, a senior FBI official said the agency is working to build trust with lawmakers who may feel personally affected by the issue.

“We communicate as much as possible to build that level of trust so they understand how we use the tool and how we hold people accountable when they don’t use the tool correctly. But also to make sure they understand when we do and don’t do things like question members of Congress,” the official said in response to a question from The Hill.

“There was an unacceptable level of non-compliance and various queer non-compliance behaviors that were occurring,” the official added.

“We have been very open to [how] we accepted the fact that it was unacceptable. This is not what we expect of ourselves as an organization.

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), however, said lawmakers are unsure that intelligence agencies are fully open about how they use FISA.

“For years, when government officials provided misleading and narrow testimony about those targeted under Section 702, I pushed for the government to be clear. The revelation that 702 is being used against ‘foreign governments and related entities’ has a direct impact on the privacy of Americans, as journalists, businesspeople, students and other Americans all have legitimate reasons to communicate with foreign governments,” Wyden said in a statement.

“The fact that they can be swept into the 702 collection further underscores the need for reforms to protect their privacy.”

