Ukrainian ambassador to UK fired after criticizing Zelensky | Ukraine





Volodymyr Zelenskiy has fired Ukraine’s ambassador in London after a dispute over the Ukrainian president being asked to appreciate more of the military help the West is providing his country.

The dismissal of Vadym Prystaikos was announced by presidential order without any official reason. He was also removed from his post as Ukraine’s representative to the International Maritime Organization.

A dispute erupted between the two after Pristajko went to Sky News to ask about Zelensky’s actions around the NATO summit this month, including after comments by Defense Secretary Ben Wallace that suggested Ukrainians were treating the West as if it were the Amazon.

Prystaiko asked Sky News if there was any hint of sarcasm in Zelenskiy’s promise to wake up every morning and call Ben Wallace to thank him.

he replied. I don’t think that kind of sarcasm is healthy. There is no need to show the Russians that there is something between us. They need to know we’re working together. If anything happens, Ben can call and tell you anything you want.

Zelenskiy doesn’t understand Ben Wallace’s complaint about Kyiv’s lack of thank-you videos.

In the same interview, he pointed out that Britain had begged the United States to send troops during World War II and eventually did so. However, he added: We don’t expect anyone to fight for us. We just ask for equipment.

It’s very unusual for a diplomat to openly criticize a country’s leader, but Prystaiko felt the damage had been done to relations between Ukraine and its closest Western partners and needed repair.

Zelensky was in a belligerent mood shortly before arriving at the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, sending a statement on social media saying it would be absurd if NATO did not provide Ukraine with any dates or schedules. A later summit statement, largely at the insistence of the United States and Germany, did not provide a firm timetable or clear terms for membership.

Afterwards, Zelensky was disguised as an American delegation, and on the second day of the meeting, it was noteworthy that he faithfully conveyed his thanks to the Ukrainian president for his longing for arms supply. It is a counterbalance measure recognized for Ukraine, while thanking them for their help, while also making clear the urgent need for the West to supply more effective weapons, including airplanes.

Still, tensions with the West are boiling and some Ukrainians are of the opinion that not enough is said about the troops dying every day on the battlefield not only to regain sovereignty but to uphold Western values.

Prystaiko appears to have had a tough phone call with his president that ended Thursday with his dismissal. He has been Ambassador since June 2020 and was previously Minister of Foreign Affairs. Personally, he has always been good at getting his message across, and he has often said that the biggest barrier he faces to securing more arms and support is Western fears of Russian escalation.

NATO’s former Ukrainian chief Pristajko had clashed with Wallace before, including when he said the British defense secretary was stoking panic among some Western allies by saying they were reeking of Munich-style appeasement, just before the invasion.

He also frankly acknowledged that the Ukrainian counteroffensive was not as successful as expected. We’re trying to understand where their defenses are weakest. Not as spectacular as everyone, including Ukrainians, wanted to see.

With Wallace expected to step down as defense secretary, his removal would mean major changes at a key part of the British-Ukrainian axis at a critical time for the offensive.

Prystaiko also caused a stir in an interview with Newsweek in January when he suggested that Ukraine was suffering heavy losses. He said Ukraine is losing people on the right and left, and the numbers are very high.

We’ve been at war for almost a year now. We were losing people left and right. It is impossible to explain how many casualties were military or civilian, but the numbers would be staggering, Prystaiko told Newsweek.

In a later interview, he said he understood through his contacts within Ukraine’s senior military forces that losses were high, but not as high as in Russia. He added that it was a clever move on our part to not advertise our losses.

He also suggested that Ukraine would come under pressure to leave Crimea to Russia. The general mindset will be a certain point for Crimea to think twice, he said. He added: I like the idea that the east isn’t the problem, we have to liberate it. If you get to the point of liberating Crimea, you will think twice.

Miguel Berger, Germany’s ambassador to the UK, said it was very regrettable that the ambassador had been replaced, adding that he had played an outstanding role in supporting his country in the face of Russia’s war of aggression.

In July of last year, Zelensky recalled Andriy Melnik, the ambassador to Germany, after repeatedly agitating some parts of German public opinion about an energy link with Russia and arms supplies to Ukraine. He was finally dismissed after eight years as a special envoy to Berlin for his defense of 20th-century Nazi collaborators, and is now the ambassador to Brazil.

His blunt style was judged by some to help shock Germany out of complacency against Vladimir Putin.

