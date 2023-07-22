USA beat Vietnam in their 2023 Women’s World Cup opener





Auckland, New Zealand

Sophia Smith has yet to find a stage too big for her.

In college, she led Stanford to a national title. In the NWSL, she led the Portland Thorns to a championship and became the youngest player to win league MVP honors. It’s no surprise, then, that she also made her World Cup debut, scoring two first-half goals and assisting Lindsey Horans’ second-half score on Saturday to lead the United States to a 3-0 win over Vietnam.

For the United States, the victory was more awkward than clinical, as the Americans edged Vietnam 28-0, putting seven of them on target but wasting chance after chance. But they did enough to take their unbeaten streak to 18 World Cup games, the first leg of what the team hopes will be a journey that will culminate in an unprecedented third straight title.

With Megan Rapinoe, World Cup MVP four years ago, and Rose Lavelle, voted France’s third-best player, injured, the United States opted for an unconventional starting formation, moving midfielder Julie Ertz to central defense, where she last played. Rapinoe and Lavelle came on in the 63rd minute. For Lavelle, it was her first action since early April and she was nearly rewarded with a goal, but her shot from the right wing in the 86th minute hit the crossbar.

Whether the US will be able to keep rolling to success is another question. The Americans will face the Netherlands, vice-world champion 2019, in group on Wednesday. And the 16-team knockout stage is the most competitive in history.

That’s what’s supposed to happen, said Horan, the USA captain and the only American who plays for a club outside of the NWSL, of improving the women’s game around the world. We want a competitive World Cup. We want all these teams to give us their best games. Before, we were just like, oh, it’s going to be 6-0, 7-0 or whatever. It’s not like that anymore. The teams are at this level. It will be the most competitive World Cup ever and that is exciting. It’s what everyone wants, wants to watch.

Consider the United States, which is ranked #1 in the world. It beat Thailand 13-0 in its first tournament four years ago. But Vietnam, playing the first World Cup match in their history, proved much more difficult for everyone except Smith.

Sophia Smith, right, celebrates with Crystal Dunn after scoring a second goal for the United States against Vietnam at the Women’s World Cup on Saturday.

(Abbie Parr/Associated Press)

Supposed to be the star of this World Cup, Smith opened the scoring in the 14th minute. The streak began with Horan sending a ball forward for Alex Morgan, whose back heel pass found Smith sprinting down the left wing. She edged past a pair of defenders, then fired a left-footed shot into the legs of Vietnamese goalkeeper Tran Thi Kim Thanh.

Smith doubled the lead in the final moment of first-half stoppage time, shooting left-footed into traffic and again into the goalkeepers’ legs. Morgan also helped set that score, although minutes earlier she was frustrated by Thanh, who guessed correctly and dove in front of the American penalty shot.

Smith’s second score was originally overturned by an offside call, but that was overturned after a video review.

Horan then made it 3-0 in the 77th minute. After Smith drove to the baseline, drawing a crowd of Vietnamese defenders with her, she sent a right-footed pass down the center of the box for a lone Horan, who had an empty net to shoot at.

Things won’t be any easier against the Netherlands. The Americans beat the Dutch in the final of the last World Cup as well as in the quarter-finals of the Tokyo Olympics, on penalties, two years ago.

Coach Vlatko Andonovski’s mission before this tournament was complicated. Not only has he struggled with the pressure to keep the United States at the top, but he’s also been asked to rejuvenate an aging team. Thus, the squad he brought to New Zealand includes an American record 14 players making their first trip to the tournament, including Smith and teenager Alyssa Thompson, the second-youngest American to play in a World Cup, who made her debut late in the second half.

So far he seems to have chosen correctly.

