UK can still attend the stock market party this year





Get Free UK Equity Updates

Every morning we send you our myFT Daily Digest email with the latest UK stock news.

The UK missed the stock market party this year but may need some catch up.

So far, most of the major national stock indices have performed little positively on the guest list while leaving the race. Of course, converting the FTSE 100 to dollars is much more flattering, especially after the pound fell this week. But despite this, the UK lags far behind most other stock indices in the US, Europe and Asia.

Hargreaves Lansdown pointed out earlier this month that the UK market was left in the dust after a relatively decent 2022.

Big investors are skeptical about the global stock rally this year, but the UK remains in sight. A regular Bank of America survey of fund managers found that a net 21% of fund managers are making fewer allocations to UK equities than the benchmark suggests. It’s thick. In the US, the percentage of net underweight is 10%, and in the eurozone it is only 1%. So UK stocks are as cheap as chips, but with a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.7 in the Eurozone and 24 in the US, a striking 24. Global investors didn’t bite.

Goldman Sachs explained that UK stocks are suffering from a buyer’s strike against the brand, perhaps given rolling industrial action by teachers, nurses and transport staff. The bank notes that all net purchases of UK shares in the first quarter of this year were made by the companies themselves, for example through share repurchases.

Meanwhile, foreign investors and various domestic funds were all net sellers, even if the scale was not large. The government’s ambition to stimulate the market was widely accepted, but it said generating domestic demand for UK stocks from large investors would be tricky and households were more likely to use their surplus money to fill their juicy savings accounts rather than punting shares.

A snapshot of the interactive graphics is displayed. This is most likely because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

Also, fund managers remain optimistic about the UK’s economic prospects, mainly because homeowners love short-term fixed-rate mortgages. Thousands of households are still holding on to 1.5% mortgages, and in the next few months they will be mortgaging at staggering rates of 5-6%. As my personal experience shows, as the lag effect of monetary policy progresses, it is long, variable and painful. Next spring, we may have to send our children to the salt mines and slaughter and eat dogs. (Just kidding. We’re not going to eat dogs.)

Nonetheless, it makes sense to be a bit more optimistic about UK equities. One of the reasons is that the economy itself is a kind of sideshow. Lombard Odier’s head of asset allocation, Christian Abuide, said he was looking at something a little out of the macro. There are changes in interest rates, mortgages, etc., but the stock market is not tied to the domestic economy. Some UK sectors, such as pharmaceuticals, offer good potential opportunities, he said.

Another hugely relevant reason is the latest inflation data released on Wednesday. Inflation was at 7.9% year-over-year in June, well above the BoE’s target of 2% and still too high. However, it represents an unexpectedly huge drop from last month’s 8.7%. It’s not worth getting swept up in a single data release, but it’s not unreasonable to hope that the worst on inflation is behind us, so UK government bond yields fell significantly and homebuilder shares soared last week. This helped UK stocks produce their best week since 2020, with 3% gains on the FTSE 100.

For equities, the really significant effect of the tamer inflation data was that British market pound catnip fell about 1%. When the pound plummeted after the 2016 Brexit referendum, the FTSE rose 25% by the end of the year.

Caroline Simmons, UK Chief Investment Officer at UBS Wealth Management, noted that less than a third of all returns on the FTSE 100 come from inside the UK, so a stronger pound represents significant resistance. She said, very roughly, that a 10% increase in the value of the pound could reduce returns by 7% on the FTSE 100.

Predicting where the currency is headed is a silly errand, but it seems likely that a meaningful sterling bearish patch lies ahead as inflation falls further, removing pressure from the BoE to push rates above 6% or the bank puts the country in serious pain.

Socit Gnrale analyst Kit Juckes is starting to reconsider how much more the Bank of England will raise interest rates for borrowers. Sterling reacted by dropping sharply, and immediately [central bank] It’s too tight and the economy is heading into the Valley.

That’s a serious thought, but it’s not necessarily a reason to avoid UK stocks. The buyer’s strike on the FTSE is likely to end before trains run normally again.

[email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/80b75c9c-38e0-46a5-940e-b20747f74afe The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos